Hardly any devs are making next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X games

A new dev survey from GDC 2020 shows hardly any teams are making games for next-gen systems

A new GDC 2020 survey shows devs are interested in making next-gen games, but not very many of them actually are currently working on projects for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. PC remains the platform of choice for most projects.

According to the new GDC 2020 State of the Industry report, roughly 11% of respondents (or 440 developers) are making games for Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5, and only 9% of surveyors are developing for Xbox Series X (or about 360 developers). That means all of these creators currently have PS5 and Xbox SX devkits and are becoming more familiar with the next-gen Navi GPU and Zen 2 CPU-powered hardware setups.

The last bit of data is particularly interesting considering Microsoft won't release any Xbox Series X exclusives for at least two years. This means the next-gen Xbox projects won't release for quite some time--or possibly hints at a forked SKU with dual releases on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X systems.

The survey also shows that roughly 34% of respondents, or 1,360 devs, are making games for both next- and current-gen systems. This reinforces the forked dual SKU release model.

Current-gen systems are predictably the platform of choice when it comes to consoles. Most respondents are making games for PS4 and Xbox One. Roughly 25% of devs surveyed, or 1,000 devs, are making games for the PS4 family of systems, whereas about 23% or 920 devs are making titles for the Xbox One family.

PC reigns supreme with over half of users developing titles for the versatile platform. About 56% of devs, or 2,240 games-makers, are currently creating titles for PC. Many of them have decent faith in the Epic Store, but still say Steam doesn't deserve its 30% cut of all sales.

Essentially this falls in line with what we expected. Third-party next-gen exclusives should be seldom and rare-ish in 2020 apart from some major first-party titans from Sony. Remember that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X feature immense backwards compatibility, so there's no real need to jump into next-gen right out of the gate--or at least prioritize next-gen over current-gen thanks to the latter's install base lead.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

