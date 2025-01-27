PC gaming made 220% more revenue than consoles over the last 10 years says new report

PC gaming made significantly more revenue than consoles over the last decade, bringing in up to 220% higher revenues than consoles.

TL;DR: PC gaming has generated 220% more revenue than consoles over the past decade, driven by advantages like backward compatibility and performance control. Despite console marketing, PC gaming's growth continues with new hardware releases, while consoles underperform expectations. Upcoming NVIDIA and AMD products further enhance PC gaming's appeal. PC gaming has generated 220% more revenue than consoles over the past decade, driven by advantages like backward compatibility and performance control. Despite console marketing, PC gaming's growth continues with new hardware releases, while consoles underperform expectations. Upcoming NVIDIA and AMD products further enhance PC gaming's appeal.

PC gaming continues to dominate, but it dominates more than most people seem to know. In a new report from Epyllion, we're seeing that PC gaming has made 220% more revenue than consoles over the last 10 years.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The data from Epyllion shows that both consoles and PCs have experienced exponential growth over the last few years, but PC gaming has absolutely exploded. In the last 10 years, PC gaming has delivered 220% higher revenue than consoles which is quite amazing, considering how much marketing and hype gets pumped into consoles versus the PC.

Epyllion reports that the growth of PC gaming is thanks to its "compounding advantages" over the consoles, and a more interactive environment... backward compatibility, more control over the gaming performance of the PC (through new CPUs, RAM, SSDs, and GPUs) and more. Consoles haven't been selling anywhere near as well as analysts thought, but PC gaming has continued to blast from success to success.

This new report drops days before NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards hit retail shelves, with PC gamers ready to upgrade their systems with new Blackwell-based gaming GPUs. AMD just launched its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor... so a mix of a potent new gaming CPU with the latest-generation gaming GPU... gaming PCs have never looked better.

Microsoft has been dragging it ass along with Xbox, and while Sony has been enjoying success with the PS5 and new PS5 Pro, we're still awaiting the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 handheld that should shake up the gaming industry over the coming years.