Gaming

33% of triple-A developers are working on a live-service game

Publishers aren't ready to let go of live service game development with a recent report finding that 33% of publishers are currently working on one.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Despite numerous failed live service games, 33% of triple-A developers continue to pursue this model, citing long-term benefits for developers and players. However, concerns about declining interest and predatory practices persist. Criticisms of the GDC report's accuracy and representation highlight potential biases in the data.

In a market characterized by failed, dead-on-arrival live service titles - the recent research from GDC's 'State of the Game Industry' report highlighted that publishers simply refuse to back away from the model.

3

According to the data, 33% of triple-A developers are still developing live service games. However, despite the failures of Concord and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - there's still hope even from within the development space. Former Bungie producer Joe Tung highlighted in 2024 that the model is "so much better for developers and players" - given that it allows developers to take a long-term orientation on content and vision.

Survey respondents also recognized the value of the model, pointing to the benefits of player experience and community building. Also noting detriments such as declining player interest, predatory practices, and microtransactions. While this might spell gloom for gamers, it's important to note that the survey sample might not necessarily be reflective of the broader market. NYU Steinhardt Professor Laine Nooney took to Bluesky with various criticisms of the GDC report, highlighting the 1-2% response rate, the absence of non-western nations, and overall misleading interpretations of the data.

3

Whether the data is accurate or not, there's still absolutely a push for live-service success within the video game industry. As to whether the reported investment equates to more successes (think Marvel Rivals) - or more Anthems, we'll wait and see.

NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, gdconf.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

