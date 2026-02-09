The next-gen Xbox console runs full Windows 11: Steam, Epic Games Store, fresh OEM designs

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is in the ovens, with rumors that it will run the full version of Windows 11, and allow OEMs to make their own hardware.

TL;DR: Microsoft's next-generation Xbox, expected in 2027, will run a full Windows 11 version alongside a console-like UI, supporting Steam and Epic Games Store. Featuring AMD's powerful Magnus APU with up to 68 RDNA 5 CUs and up to 48GB GDDR7, it offers diverse hardware options for gamers across price points.

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox will reportedly run a full version of Windows 11 alongside its Xbox "mode" with a console-like UI, be found in different shapes, sizes, and power, and run the likes of both Steam and the Epic Games Store... all rumored for 2027.

In a new report from Windows Central, the next-gen Xbox will come in all shapes and sizes, and its 2027 rumored launch is the "best case scenario". The outlet reports: "Turn your next-gen Xbox into a streaming PC, coding station, music production studio, or whatever else. The difference here is that the Gen-10 Xbox "PC" will also run all of your current Xbox games, in addition to games from Windows 11 PC stores like Steam".

Windows Central also reports that Microsoft is working with OEMs like ASUS and others to build a "variety of options for next-gen Xbox gamers across a range of price points, like the two Xbox Ally models". The outlet was also told that Microsoft is still forging ahead with its first-party Xbox handheld, even "if the traditional Xbox console is the focus for now".

"Xbox's first-party console will be the baseline, quintessential "Xbox" experience, but we could see more expensive, even more super-premium Xbox "consoles" from Microsoft's Windows partners, as well as slimmed-down, more affordable options on top. Expect a smorgasbord of innovations in the coming years on this front, from a variety of companies".

Microsoft has been working behind the scenes opening up its Xbox platform for developers in the hopes of making it easier to submit and publish new games, with an update on this expected at GDC 2026 in March.

The new Xbox platform will reportedly not just let you choose the hardware experience you want, but also which gaming storefront you use. Epic Games recently told Windows Central that it will have its Epic Games Store on the next-gen Xbox, and Steam will also be joining the fray: thanks to the next-gen Xbox reportedly outfitted with the full version of Windows 11.

We've had plenty of detail on the custom Magnus APU that AMD is crafting for the next-gen Xbox from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who says that the next-gen Xbox will feature a huge 68 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU power, which means the new Xbox has more RDNA 5 CUs than the PlayStation 6 which reportedly has 52-54 CUs of RDNA 5.

Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak: