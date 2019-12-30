Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sony: The future is coming at CES 2020

Sony plans to show off new products at CES 2020...will we get new PS5 info?

Sony plans to reveal new products at CES 2020, and we might get some new info on the PlayStation 5. Maybe.

CES 2020 is right on the horizon and Sony will be at the show with a new suite of hardware, but we shouldn't expect a full-on PS5 reveal. Sony will probably reveal new consumer hardware like Xperia phones, cameras, and a new line of TVs (maybe it's new insane 8K CLEDIS wall TVs. The big PS5 announcement will be saved for a special PlayStation-centric event that's rumored to be held sometime in February.

"The future is coming. At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions," reads Sony's brief announcement.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 GPU emulates PS4, PS4 Pro with special modes

Admittedly it's not much to go on, but Sony typically doesn't discuss unannounced PlayStation hardware at CES. If anything we might get some slight mentions during AMD's press event, but Phil Spencer is rumored to show up so maybe Sony will hold their hand for the big 2020 reveal.

Sony's CES 2020 press event goes live on January 6, 2020 at 8PM EST. We'll have all the latest from the show.

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

  • Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
  • 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz
  • Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units
  • Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture
  • Ultra-fast SSD
  • Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
  • Ray-tracing enabled
  • 8K output support (for gaming)
  • Plays all PS4 games
  • Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
  • New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

PlayStation 5 Coverage:

