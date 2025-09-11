PlayStation 6 full specs leak: RTX 5090 level ray tracing, 6-12x faster RT gaming than PS5

TL;DR: The leaked PlayStation 6 specs reveal a powerful AMD "Orion" APU with up to 10 Zen 6 cores, 40GB GDDR7 memory, and a 52-54 CU RDNA 5 GPU delivering 34-40 TFLOPS. Targeting mid-2027 release, the PS6 promises 2.5-3x faster rasterization and 6-12x improved ray tracing over PS5, supporting 4K 120FPS gaming and

We have the full specs leak for the next-gen PlayStation 6 console, which should be powerful enough to offer console gamers the world of 4K 120FPS (and beyond) gaming.

In his latest video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead outed the full specs of Sony's next-gen PS6 console, with AMD's new semi-custom "Orion" APU at its heart, fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node. Inside, it'll feature 7-8 x Zen 6c + Zen 6 LP (9-10 cores in total depending on if any cores are disabled) with up to 40GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 32Gbps on a 160-bit memory bus.

GPU-wise, AMD's new Orion APU for the PS6 features between 52-54 RDNA 5 CUs clocked at between 2.6GHz and 3.0GHz with 10MB of L2 cache (with 34-40 TFLOPs of compute power). MLID notes that the RDNA 5-based GPU inside of the PS6 chip is organized into 3 x Shader Engines, each with 9 Workgroups each for a total of 27 Workgroups.

Sony's next-gen PS6 will reportedly be backwards compatible with both PS5 and PS4 games, with no mention of PS3 backwards compatibility says MLID, while the PS6 aiming for mid-2027 to enter manufacturing, and fall 2027 for its big release.

MLID has been leaking out for months now that we'll see a 2-3x performance jump from the PlayStation 6 for rasterization, and somewhere between 5-10x the performance in ray tracing. His example at the 10-minute mark of his video is a fantastic way of showing what he means, where a YouTuber recently tested Alan Wake 2 on the base PS5 without path tracing and was getting around 30FPS.

PlayStation "Orion" (PS6 Home Console) FULL Specs Leak:

Monolithic ~280mm² Die manufactured on a TSMC 3nm Node

7-8 x Zen 6c + 2 x Zen 6 LP (9-10 Cores Total depending on if one core is disabled)

160-bit 32 GT/s GDDR7 (640 GB/s) Memory Controller w/ support for up to 40GB of RAM.

52-54 x RDNA 5 CUs clocked @ 2.6-3GHz w/ 10MB of L2 Cache (Estimated as ~34-40 TFLOPS)

The GPU is organized into 3 x Shader Engines with 9 Workgroups Each (27 Workgroups Total)

Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations (no mention of PS3)

Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 Release Date

However, the base PS5 drops down to an unplayable 10FPS or so with path tracing enabled (which is far harder on the chip and performance than ray tracing). However, if the PS6 is somewhere between 5-10x faster in RT performance over the base PS5, then 5-10x that slow 10FPS with path tracing enabled turns into more like 60-120FPS... which would be an incredible increase for the PlayStation 6.

This means PS6 = RTX 5090 levels of ray tracing performance.

Once FSR4 or PSSR 2 upscaling is thrown into the equation, then we're looking at the new PS6 to be around 2.5-3x faster in rasterization than the base PS5, and ray tracing on the PS6 should be a far bigger 6-12x faster than the base PS5. Once FSR4 or PSSR 2 are used, MLID expects to see the next-gen PS6 to be around 6-12x faster than the base PS5.

