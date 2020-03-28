PlayStation 5 will respect your time thanks to ultra-fast SSD and OS
The PlayStation 5's OS will show you how long certain levels and activities take to beat and help remove guesswork on long play sessions
One of the PlayStation 5's biggest goals is not to waste player's time, and the console's ultra-fast SSD and OS are the keys to making this happen.
Sony isn't just targeting speed with the PS5. It's also targeting access through control. Users will have more control than ever before to plot out their gameplay sessions on-the-fly rather than having to reserve a whole weekend to a specific game. The PS5 will be transparent about how long specific levels, activities, and more take to complete. The console's OS will apparently have on-screen interfaces that calculate average play times for certain in-game levels based on real-time data from players connected online. The idea is to let consumers jump into a game instantly, play a few levels, and then save their sessions without any headache.
This feature was outlined in a recent Sony patent, which effectively revolutionizes save states with a new instant access feature. This feature also includes on-screen estimates on playtime require for completing activities.
The news was also reinforced by Kotaku's Jason Schreier, who says Sony has been working closely with developers on implementing this time-saving feature.
"I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5's operating system like this - one of the pitches they've been making to developers is "playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix." They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare," Schreier said in a recent ResetERA post.
This tech will rely on the PlayStation 5's high-end SSD technology. But it also uses a new fortified OS, too.
The PlayStation 5's 825GB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD is incredibly fast with up to 5.5GB/sec uncompressed data transfer rates, but more importantly, it's efficient.
The PS5's massively customized I/O block is responsible, coupled with the new 12-channel memory controller that gives games access to six lanes of data. The hardware will fundamentally change how games are played, and more importantly, how they're made. Devs now have pinpoint accuracy in where data is released into the ultra-fast pipeline, where it's introduced to the 16GB GDDR6 unified memory at 448GB/sec and disseminated across the synergized Zen 2 CPU and Navi 2X GPU.
But the PS5's OS comes heavily into play, too. Sony hasn't outlined specific features of the operating system yet. Mark Cerny has repeatedly touted how fast the system is on both a hardware and software level, and how it'll change everything for game devs, players, and the industry as a whole.
There is an interesting little snippet from the old Wired exclusive from Cerny, though:
"Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up. Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real-time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them-and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like."
The PS5 will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.
Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:
PlayStation 5 specs and details:
- Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
- 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz
- Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz
- Ultra-fast 825GB SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds
- Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
- Ray-tracing enabled
- 8K output support (for gaming)
- Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis
- Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
- New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
