Sabrent teases Rocket XTRM 5: new external Thunderbolt 5 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB coming soon

Sabrent has just teased its new Rocket XTRM 5, which uses Intel's new Thunderbolt 5 connectivity to create one of the fastest standards on the planet with up to 80Gbps of bandwidth.
The new Sabrent Rocket XTRM 5 delivers the dream of pumping desktop-class ultra-fast transfer speeds to an external SSD thanks to Sabrent's world-class SSDs, mixed with the new insane bandwidth capable through Thunderbolt 5.
Sabrent will make its upcoming Thunderbolt 5-powered Rocket XTRM 5 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, so there's one for everyone. It would've been nice to see 8TB at launch, but I'm sure we'll see that down the track.
Sabrent uses an all-aluminum build for high durability and excellent heat dissipation, while you can monitor your Rocket XTRM 5's health with integrated SMART monitoring. The Thunderbolt 5 connection itself is rugged with automatic connection detection, and it includes a high-quality Thunderbolt 5 cable and a protective silicone sleeve.
It's completely bus-powered for simple plug-and-play use, drag-and-drop access to your files and folders stored on the Sabrent Rocket XTRM 5. Now... now we just need speeds. WIth a Gen4 SSD inside, we can expect the full 7.5GB/sec+ transfers thanks to the 80Gbps bandwidth that Thunderbolt 5 is capable of handling. Exciting stuff to see from Sabrent as usual, on the bleeding edge of new storage products with a Thunderbolt 5-ready external SSD.