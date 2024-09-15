Sony's Until Dawn remake will support ray-tracing, DLSS 3, and FSR 3 on PC

Until Dawn is a new PC game developed by Sony, PlayStation Studios, and Ballistic Moon. It's a remake of a fan-favorite PlayStation 4-era cinematic horror game from Supermassive Games that is more of an interactive movie than an action game. Praised for its branching story and engaging characters, the version coming October 4 is a full-blown remake created in Unreal Engine 5.
Ahead of the game's release, PlayStation has announced the PC hardware requirements for the game, which are relatively modest in terms of CPU and GPU requirements to hit the recommended 1080p 60FPS performance. On the CPU side, you'll need at least an Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. On the GPU side, you'll need at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT.
Bump the resolution up to 4K 60FPS, and you'll need more recent and more powerful hardware, like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and Radeon RX 6900 XT. To further boost performance and visual fidelity, developer Ballistic Moon has also confirmed that the game will feature ray-traced shadows, reflections, and Ambient Occlusion. Plus, DLSS 3 and FSR 3 support.
- Read more: Sony on evolving into the next-gen PlayStation 6: 'there's still more we can do'
- Read more: Sony says setting up a PC can be 'difficult' compared to consoles, after $699 price on PS5 Pro
- Read more: Sony officially unveils the PlayStation 5 Pro and how it dropped the ball
- Read more: TT Show Episode 51 - PlayStation 5 Pro: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
These will be the latest versions - DLSS 3.7 with Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex and FSR 3.1 with FSR Frame Generation. Like other PlayStation PC ports, the game will support ultrawide aspect ratios and displays, including 21:9 and 32:9, and an unlocked frame rate. Also, the game will use exclusive DualSense features for those rocking a PlayStation 5 controller on PC.
Here's a breakdown of the hardware requirements for the game (unfortunately, Sony hasn't specified if the 'Ulta' profile includes full ray-tracing).
Minimum
- Preset: Low
- Average Performance: 720p at 30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7 4790K, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (or similar processor with AVX support)
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, Radeon RX 470 (or equivalent card with minimum 6GB VRAM)
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Storage: 70GB on SSD
- OS: Windows 10, 11
Recommended
- Preset: Medium
- Average Performance: 1080p at 60FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i5 8600, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 70GB on SSD
- OS: Windows 10, 11
High
- Preset: High
- Average Performance: 1440p at 60FPS, 4K at 30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i5 8600, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 70GB on SSD
- OS: Windows 10, 11
Ultra
- Preset: Very High
- Average Performance: 4K at 60FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7 11700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 70GB on SSD
- OS: Windows 10, 11