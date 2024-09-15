Sony's Until Dawn remake will support ray-tracing, DLSS 3, and FSR 3 on PC

Until Dawn, the critically acclaimed interactive horror from the PS4 era is coming to PC. And it's set to arrive with DLSS 3, FSR 3, and Ray Tracing.

Until Dawn is a new PC game developed by Sony, PlayStation Studios, and Ballistic Moon. It's a remake of a fan-favorite PlayStation 4-era cinematic horror game from Supermassive Games that is more of an interactive movie than an action game. Praised for its branching story and engaging characters, the version coming October 4 is a full-blown remake created in Unreal Engine 5.

Ahead of the game's release, PlayStation has announced the PC hardware requirements for the game, which are relatively modest in terms of CPU and GPU requirements to hit the recommended 1080p 60FPS performance. On the CPU side, you'll need at least an Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. On the GPU side, you'll need at least an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Bump the resolution up to 4K 60FPS, and you'll need more recent and more powerful hardware, like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and Radeon RX 6900 XT. To further boost performance and visual fidelity, developer Ballistic Moon has also confirmed that the game will feature ray-traced shadows, reflections, and Ambient Occlusion. Plus, DLSS 3 and FSR 3 support.

These will be the latest versions - DLSS 3.7 with Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex and FSR 3.1 with FSR Frame Generation. Like other PlayStation PC ports, the game will support ultrawide aspect ratios and displays, including 21:9 and 32:9, and an unlocked frame rate. Also, the game will use exclusive DualSense features for those rocking a PlayStation 5 controller on PC.

Here's a breakdown of the hardware requirements for the game (unfortunately, Sony hasn't specified if the 'Ulta' profile includes full ray-tracing).