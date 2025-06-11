MAINGEAR's new Ultima 18 gaming laptop: up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, 192GB RAM, 4K 200Hz display

MAINGEAR launches its new Ultima 18 with a huge 18-inch 3840 x 2400 @ 200Hz display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: MAINGEAR’s new Ultima 18 gaming laptop features an 18-inch 4K 200Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. It offers up to 192GB DDR5 RAM, Gen5 SSD support, advanced cooling modes, and starts at $3,599 for high-end gaming performance. MAINGEAR’s new Ultima 18 gaming laptop features an 18-inch 4K 200Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. It offers up to 192GB DDR5 RAM, Gen5 SSD support, advanced cooling modes, and starts at $3,599 for high-end gaming performance.

MAINGEAR has just unleashed its new Ultima 18 gaming laptop, featuring an 18-inch 4K display at 200Hz, offering up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Check it out:

Inside, the new MAINGEAR Optima 18 is the company's most powerful gaming laptop ever: featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. We've got up to 192GB of quad-slot, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and Gen5 SSD support for ultra-fast storage goodness.

The 18-inch 4K display features a 3840 x 2400 native resolution with its 16:10 aspect ratio, a super-smooth 200Hz refresh rate, and under 7ms response time. This is probably the only lacking thing I can see from the MAINGEAR Optima 18 gaming laptop, as it would've been (real) nice to have seen the company use a Mini-LED or OLED display, and bring the refresh rate down to 120Hz.

MAINGEAR includes adjustable fan problems and performance modes for its new Ultima 18 gaming laptop through the MAINGEAR Control Center, where you can choose between unrestricted raw power or high-performance, but whisper-quiet operation. The company says you can go all-in on Performance Mode for maximum frames, or play in balance with the Entertainment Mode for stealth gaming.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

There is 1 x Gen5 SSD slot and 3 x Gen4 SSD slots for oodles of ultra-fast SSD storage, with dual Thunderbolt 5 ports and HDMI 2.1 output joining the ultra-fast storage with ultra-fast I/O on the MAINGEAR Ultima 18 gaming laptop.

The new MAINGEAR Ultima 18 gaming laptops start from $3599 (with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5080 Laptop GPU + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD) or from $4299 with the same CPU + RAM + SSD but upgraded to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. You can also build out your own custom variant of the Ultima 18 gaming laptop, if you want to fill absolutely every slot with maximum RAM + SSD options.

You can check out, configure, and purchase your new MAINGEAR Ultima 18 gaming laptop here.