PlayStation 6 and Xbox Magnus console specs finalized, new Xbox to be faster than the PS6

The final system specifications of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's next-gen Xbox consoles have been finalized according to the very latest leaks.

In a new post on the NeoGAF forums, leaker "KeplerL2" said that the final specs on the PS6 and Xbox Magnus consoles have been finalized, the leaker said: "Specs are very much finalized".

We've been reporting on the specs of the next-gen PS6 and Xbox Magnus consoles for a few months now, with Microsoft's purported next-gen Xbox (if it still sells Xbox consoles by then) being more powerful than the PlayStation 6. The next-gen Xbox has a more powerful RDNA 5-based GPU with more GPU cores, and a purported 48GB of GDDR7 memory, which is more than the up to 40GB of GDDR7 memory inside of the PS6.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 will reportedly have less CPU cores, slower CPU clocks, less GPU cores, less ROPs, lower GPU clocks, less cache, and less system bandwidth. Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console will be superior in almost every way, so that it doesn't repeat the situation between the flagship Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Pro, where the PS5 Pro whips the Xbox's ass.

Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak:

1) 144mm² SoC (N3P) + 264mm² GPU (N3C/P) = 408mm²

2) Likely 250-350W TDP (estimation, not 100%)

3) 68 x RDNA 5 CUs (disabled from up to 70 CU)

- 4 Shader Engines Total = 3 x 9 WGP + 1 x 8 WGP

- Each Shader Engine has 2 x Shader Arrays 4) At least 24MB L2 cache for the GPU

5) Up to 3 x Zen 6 + 8 x Zen 6c with 12MB L3 cache

6) 192-bit memory bus with up to 48GB of GDDR7

7) NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W (2 Power Consumption Modes)

8) Targeting 2027 for Launch

PlayStation "Orion" (PS6 Home Console) FULL Specs Leak: