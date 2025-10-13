PlayStation 6 and Xbox Magnus console specs finalized, new Xbox to be faster than the PS6

The final system specifications of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's next-gen Xbox consoles have been finalized according to the very latest leaks.
In a new post on the NeoGAF forums, leaker "KeplerL2" said that the final specs on the PS6 and Xbox Magnus consoles have been finalized, the leaker said: "Specs are very much finalized".
We've been reporting on the specs of the next-gen PS6 and Xbox Magnus consoles for a few months now, with Microsoft's purported next-gen Xbox (if it still sells Xbox consoles by then) being more powerful than the PlayStation 6. The next-gen Xbox has a more powerful RDNA 5-based GPU with more GPU cores, and a purported 48GB of GDDR7 memory, which is more than the up to 40GB of GDDR7 memory inside of the PS6.
- Read more: Next-gen Xbox Magnus APU leak: up to 48GB GDDR7, targeting 2027 launch
- Read more: PlayStation 6 full specs leak: RTX 5090 level RT, 6-12x faster RT gaming than PS5
Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 will reportedly have less CPU cores, slower CPU clocks, less GPU cores, less ROPs, lower GPU clocks, less cache, and less system bandwidth. Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console will be superior in almost every way, so that it doesn't repeat the situation between the flagship Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 Pro, where the PS5 Pro whips the Xbox's ass.
Xbox Next "Magnus" APU full specs leak:
- 1) 144mm² SoC (N3P) + 264mm² GPU (N3C/P) = 408mm²
- 2) Likely 250-350W TDP (estimation, not 100%)
- 3) 68 x RDNA 5 CUs (disabled from up to 70 CU)
- - 4 Shader Engines Total = 3 x 9 WGP + 1 x 8 WGP
- - Each Shader Engine has 2 x Shader Arrays 4) At least 24MB L2 cache for the GPU
- 5) Up to 3 x Zen 6 + 8 x Zen 6c with 12MB L3 cache
- 6) 192-bit memory bus with up to 48GB of GDDR7
- 7) NPU with up to 110 TOPS @ 6W or 46 TOPS @ 1.2W (2 Power Consumption Modes)
- 8) Targeting 2027 for Launch
PlayStation "Orion" (PS6 Home Console) FULL Specs Leak:
- Monolithic ~280mm² Die manufactured on a TSMC 3nm Node
- 7-8 x Zen 6c + 2 x Zen 6 LP (9-10 Cores Total depending on if one core is disabled)
- 160-bit 32 GT/s GDDR7 (640 GB/s) Memory Controller w/ support for up to 40GB of RAM.
- 52-54 x RDNA 5 CUs clocked @ 2.6-3GHz w/ 10MB of L2 Cache (Estimated as ~34-40 TFLOPS)
- The GPU is organized into 3 x Shader Engines with 9 Workgroups Each (27 Workgroups Total)
- Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations (no mention of PS3)
- Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 Release Date