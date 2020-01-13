Sony skips E3 2020, has two major events planned for February
Sony confirms it's skipping E3 2020 and plans to attend 'hundreds of consumer events' throughout the year. It already has two ready for February
Today Sony confirmed it won't be at E3 2020, and neither will the PlayStation 5, lining up with inside sources and our suppositions. Instead Sony plans to host and attend hundreds of events to showcase PlayStation's present and future.
It's official: Sony is skipping E3 2020, making it the second time in the last two decades it missed the event. Sony announced the news to GamesIndustry.biz with a statement that promises big things for PlayStation throughout the year. It's just these things won't include E3. There was no announcement of the rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event in February, though.
"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. ...We do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.
"We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans."
Sony is already making good on its promises and has two major events planned for February 2020.
First, there's Sony's presence at the Taipei International Games Show from February 6-9.
Sony's Taipei lineup includes PS4 games with both playable demos (FFVII: Remake, NiOh 2, and Resident Evil: Resistance will all be playable) as well as screened trailers for Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, and Elden Ring.
We have no reason to believe the PlayStation 5 will be revealed during this event. It's mostly a showcase of what's to come on PS4.
Then there's the month-long Experience PlayStation live event in New York City, which is being held from January 14 - February 16.
Again, this is mostly an opportunity for everyday PS fans to jump in and try new games and content. Sony will host PS4 and PSVR game demos at the Sony Square venue on Madison Avenue.
So where does that leave the PlayStation 5 reveal? Possibly somewhere in between. Rumor has it Sony will reveal the PS5 on February 12, 2020, which is smack-dab in the middle of both events. Gamers could watch the unveiling live at the Experience PlayStation event in New York.
It's also likely Sony could reveal the PlayStation 5 in two parts: a software-developer centric event that talks about the PlayStation 5's capabilities and new hardware, and a special console-focused event that shows off the actual physical system.
Sony took this approach in 2013 with the PlayStation 4 to get the word out ahead of that year's Game Developers Conference. It makes a lot of sense for Sony to reveal key PS5 details ahead of GDC 2020 in March. Sparking dev interest at the show would be wise, and there'd be lots of buzz ahead of the biggest dev meeting in 2020.
Remember Sony has yet to confirm any details on the PlayStation 5's reveal. All we've gotten so far is a promise that Sony will "share more details in the months ahead."
Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.
