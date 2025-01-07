All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Laptops

AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop: 18-inch 240Hz Mini-LED display, new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

GIGABYTE unveils its new flaship AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop: Intel's new Core Ultra 200HX, up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop: 18-inch 240Hz Mini-LED display, new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: GIGABYTE unveiled the AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285HX processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. It includes an 18-inch 1600p 240Hz Mini-LED display, up to 128GB DDR5 RAM, and advanced cooling technology. The laptop offers Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and up to 6TB SSD storage.

GIGABYTE unleashed its next-gen AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop at CES 2025, rocking up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, and outfitted with up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. Check it out:

We are on the CES 2025 show floor with some pictures of the AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop, packing up to the Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, and up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop: 18-inch 240Hz Mini-LED display, new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU 502
6

The new AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop features a huge 18-inch 1600p (2560 x 1600) 240Hz Mini-LED display, with 1 x Gen5 SSD slot and 2 x Gen4 SSD slots for up to 6TB of ultra-fast SSD storage with RAID0 enabled. In the picture above, we've got the AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop with the Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, and the GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory, joined by 32GB RAM + 1TB Gen4 SSD.

GIGABYTE has up to 270W of power flowing into the AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop, with its in-house WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling system with a 158-blade Frost Fan, Vapor Chamber + 3D-VortX Technology, and Smart Fan with 0dB Silent Mode.

AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop: 18-inch 240Hz Mini-LED display, new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU 503
6

The new AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop with its 18-inch 1600p 240Hz Mini-LED panel also has HDR 1000 for a high-quality experience, and a beautiful 89% screen-to-body ratio. Inside, there's a 6-speaker with SmartAMP audio system, combined with Dolby Atmos software.

On the connectivity side of things, we've also got Thunderbolt 5 and up to 5 x USB ports (2 x Thunderbolt 5 + 3 x USB-A ports).

GIGABYTE explains: "The all-new AORUS MASTER 18 features the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra HX series processor with AI PC capabilities and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPU that powers advanced AI. The most capable WINDFORCE Infinity EX Cooling Technology ever offers up to 270-watt thermal power for dominant performance in gaming. Thanks to GIGABYTE Intelligence, the system and experience can be more intelligently tailored to your needs with the agent of GiMATE. Longer battery life. More details on the mini-LED display. The AORUS MASTER 18 is your key to own the game".

AORUS MASTER 18 gaming laptop: 18-inch 240Hz Mini-LED display, new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU 505
6

We also had some hands-on time with the smaller AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptop, which features the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU inside of the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz design, but drops down to an LCD panel. It's joined by 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, but still rocks that super-fast RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory.

GIGABYTE's new AORUS MASTER 16 gaming laptop still rocks DDR5 RAM and Gen5 SSD support, as well as Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and up to 4 x USB ports (2 x Thunderbolt 5 + 2 x USB-A ports).

