Sabrent's new Rocket 5 4TB is on sale, 10% off the Gen5 SSD that pumps 14GB/sec

If you're in the market for one of the best Gen5 SSDs you can buy, Sabrent has your back with a limited-time deal of 10% off its industry-leading Rocket 5 4TB SSD.

Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 5 4TB SSD has an MSRP of $729.99, but with the limited-time 10% discount, that drops down to just $656.99. If you've got a new PC with a motherboard with a Gen5 slot ready for an ultra-fast SSD, then the Sabrent Rocket 5 4TB is for you... ready to pump an incredible 14GB/sec reads all day long, all without a heatsink.

The latest games, high-end applications, and large-project file operations will "never be the same again" says Sabrent, and they're right. Enhance your desktop experience with a carefully designed, DirectStorage-optimized Gen5 SSD that will blow your PC (and your mind) away.

Inside of the Sabrent Rocket 5 is the Phison PS5026-E26 SSD controller, and 232-layer Micron TLC flash that offers up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads and up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) writes. Sabrent explains: "All this speed requires careful balance and control. We made sure to include an aesthetically pleasing, highly functional heatsink that will make sure your drive never throttles. The combination of top-grade, thermally conductive materials and an efficient dual-heat pipe design help maintain the Rocket 5 within an ideal temperature zone. The good looks and rugged durability are pleasant side effects. For work or play, we want you to have the fastest and most stable SSD possible. We've engineered the Rocket 5 to be exceptional in older systems, too, so you can enjoy top-tier performance starting today".

Jon said in his review of the Sabrent Rocket 5 4TB Gen5 SSD: "Sabrent's Rocket 5 4TB is the world's highest-performing retail SSD of its kind to ever cross our test bench and, as such, has earned top honors as an Editor's Choice award recipient".

SABRENT Rocket 5 4TB Advanced Performance Internal M.2 PCIe GEN 5 14GB/s (SB-RKT5-4TB)

CAD $989.99
CAD $989.99CAD $989.99CAD $989.99
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2024 at 7:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.

