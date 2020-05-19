Sony: We plan to reveal a compelling slate of PlayStation 5 games soon
PS5 game reveals are coming soon, but Sony doesn't reveal exactly when
Sony confirms new PS5 games will be shown "soon", reinforcing rumors of an early June event.
In its new Corporate Strategy Meeting, Sony outlined some important details on the PlayStation 5. Most of the info we already know--DualSense controller info, SSD specs, etc--but there's some new assurances around next-gen game reveals.
"By combining speed, haptics and sound, we can further improve on the wonderful experience available on PS4, making the PS5 a truly next generation console by providing game experiences that were not possible before," Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in the presentation.
"Games for the PS5 that deliver this new gaming experience are being made by both 1st and 3rd party developers, and we plan to introduce a compelling line up of titles soon."
Read Also: Understanding the PS5's SSD: A deep dive into next-gen storage tech
Rumor has it Sony will show off new PlayStation 5 games during a special event in early to mid-June, comprising mostly of first-party heavy-hitters. We may see new games like Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Gran Turisomo, and a sequel to Insomniac's Spider-Man revealed at the event, alongside new enhancements in a slate of backwards compatible PS4 games.
All of today's biggest publishers are optimizing and making games for next-gen consoles, from Ubisoft with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and a new Far Cry, to EA with Battlefield 6 and Capcom with Resident Evil 8.
PS5 architect Mark Cerny also promised a complete console teardown was coming soon, but no exact info has been outlined yet. Sony still plans to release the PlayStation 5 in 2020 and the clock is ticking on important details like pricing and game selection.
The PS5 will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.
Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:
PlayStation 5 specs and details:
- Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
- 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz
- Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz
- Ultra-fast 825GB SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds
- Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
- Ray-tracing enabled
- 8K output support (for gaming)
- Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis
- Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
- New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
