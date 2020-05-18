Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Rumor: PlayStation 5 first-party game reveals happening in early June

Sony plans to hold two PS5 events: A game-focused stream in June, and a bit State of Play event in August

Derek Strickland | May 18, 2020 at 04:32 pm CDT (3 mins, 1 sec time to read)

Sony plans to start breaking its silence on PS5 games and hardware in early June, sources tell VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb.

We actually know a lot about the PlayStation 5, including its next-gen DualSense controller, the system's internal specs, how transformative the PCIe 4.0 SSD is, and how the system's SoC has been customized to push more performance at a steady rate of power. But the most important info still remains a mystery: Price, form factor, and the games. Sony will start revealing its hand starting in June.

Sony's June stream will focus on next-gen games, sources tell VentureBeat, but there's no word on whether or not the PS5 will be revealed in earnest.

In March, console architect Mark Cerny promised a PS5 teardown would be happening soon. Gamers have been avidly looking forward to info on the console's high-end cooling solution, which may include a whole new kind of heat dissipation system.

The event was originally planned for June 4, but Sony is shifting plans around, Grubb notes. Also it appears key third-party publishers are moving some of their game reveals for their own personalized streams.

There's another State of Play event coming in August, but this won't be exclusively next-gen. Instead Sony will show off the entire PlayStation ecosystem spectrum. June's event will be the big gala for next-gen.

Sony has yet to announce anything, and we probably won't hear anything for a bit. In fact, Sony only mentioned the PlayStation 5 twice in its recent FY2019 earnings report.

First, it confirmed the PS5 won't be delayed in 2020, although it didn't highlight how many units would be available. Secondly, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki briefly mentioned the PS5 in a Q&A response:

"Unfortunately, I would like to refrain from commenting on PS5 as we are taking a very strategic approach to this. Whether we are getting things right or not all comes down to the results, which should become apparent following the launch. All I can say is that we will continue to do our utmost."

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:venturebeat.com
