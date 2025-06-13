Sony on next-gen PS6: 'The future of our platform is constantly top of mind'

Sony has no plans to replace its PlayStation console lineup with cloud gaming any time soon, and says a next-gen PlayStation 6 console is in development.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Sony confirms development of the next-generation PlayStation console, emphasizing that most players prefer local gameplay over cloud gaming due to network and cost challenges. Despite advances in cloud streaming, Sony remains committed to consoles, leveraging a strong ecosystem across PS4 and PS5 generations to drive future platform innovation. Sony confirms development of the next-generation PlayStation console, emphasizing that most players prefer local gameplay over cloud gaming due to network and cost challenges. Despite advances in cloud streaming, Sony remains committed to consoles, leveraging a strong ecosystem across PS4 and PS5 generations to drive future platform innovation.

Sony confirms its working on a next-generation PlayStation console as the company says most players still aren't interested in depending solely on the cloud.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

PlayStation consoles are the top revenue-generating video games hardware on the market, so it's no surprise Sony would want to keep the ball rolling with continued system launches. Even in the era of cloud gaming and supercharged network throughput, Sony isn't ready to stop making consoles just yet and rely solely on its decade-old cloud efforts.

In a recent fireside chat taped during Sony's 2025 corporate business strategy meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino shared the company's view on PlayStation consoles while also teasing the next-gen PS6 in the process.

Below is a quick transcription of what Nishino said during the exchange: