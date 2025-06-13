PS5 made $136 billion sales in five years, Sony's gen 9 ecosystem has a 9.5% profit margin

Sony's latest earnings figures show that the PlayStation 5 generation has made over $136 billion in sales revenue, but only has a 9.5% profit margin.

Sony's latest 2025 corporate business strategy briefing gives an update on PlayStation segment metrics.

The PlayStation 5 ecosystem is the most profitable console generation of all time for Sony, the company has re-confirmed with today's corporate update. The PS5 has generated over $136 billion in the last five fiscal years, and for comparison, it took the PS4 seven fiscal years to achieve just $107 billion in sales.

On a profit level, Sony discloses that the PS5 generation has made $13 billion in operating profit. With $13 billion in operating profit on $136 billion in sales, this indicates that Sony's 9th console generation has a profit margin of ~9.5%. Nintendo similarly sells its Switch and Switch 2 hardware at a profit, but conversely, Microsoft is known for selling its Xbox consoles at a loss.

"Over the past 3 decades, we have grown our business at an incredible rate. The generation with the PlayStation 5 has already become the largest in terms of the total sales and operating income. And our financial profile continues to evolve as the overall business has scaled," Sony Interactive CEO Hideaki Nishino said during the briefing.

Sony owes a big part of PlayStation's current success to wide breadth of third-party content made available on PlayStation 5. Sony notes that there are 124 million combined total Monthly Active Users (MAUs) on PlayStation, the majority of which are now on the PS5 generation, with over 12,000 games.

The company also highlights what it considers to be a "durable and predictable revenue base" of content, services like PlayStation Plus, peripherals, and of course console hardware. Content, however, makes up more than half of revenue--something you'll know if you've seen our previous coverage.