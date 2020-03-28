Half-Life: Alyx is the best PC game of 2020 on Metacritic
Half-Life: Alyx is beating DOOM Eternal for the Best PC Game of 2020 on Metacritic
Half-Life: Alyx is easily my best game of 2020 and one of the most enthralling, immersive, amazing, truly game-changing experiences I've ever had. So it comes as no surprise to see it dominating Metacritic.
According to the aggregated scores of critical reviews of games on the PC for 2020, Valve has a home run with Half-Life: Alyx and an average score of 93 from 39 critic reviews. Compared to the kick ass DOOM Eternal with 'only' a score of 90, from 45 critic reviews -- we can see Half-Life: Alyx is a masterpiece.
The year is only just beginning as we're not even at the end of Q1 2020 and still have some gignatic releases like Cyberpunk 2077 from CD PROJEKT RED later this year -- and who can forget Microsoft with its next-gen Xbox Series X and Sony with its PlayStation 5 consoles. We shoujld expect a bunch of new games announced and released throughout the year, but can any of them topple what Valve crafted with Half-Life: Alyx? I really don't think so.
Half-Life: Alyx is a once-in-a-generation type of game, something you truly need to play all the way through to really understand. I was screaming and crying in the last few seconds of the game, no joke -- my review on Half-Life: Alyx will drop in the next few days. I just need time for things to... sink in.
More on Half-Life: Alyx
PC hardware and VR headset recommendations: If you want some PC hardware recommendations like CPU, motherboard, RAM, and graphics card then I have a Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide right here. In this article, I cover the important hardware required to run the game, as well as the VR headsets you'll need (as Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-only game) to play it.
- Half-Life: Alyx update: many fixes, and new 'Continuous Turn' option
- Valve talks Left 4 Dead 3 in the middle of Half-Life: Alyx launch hype
- Half-Life: Alyx becomes #1 most-played game on VR on its launch day
- Valve: Half-Life games are technical achievements, not just games
- Half-Life: Alyx unlock time zone details: what you need to know
- Half-Life: Alyx pre-load begins, requires 67GB of storage
- Valve boss Gabe Newell was a World of Warcraft gold farmer for a while
- Gabe Newell says we're closer to Matrix-level technology than we think
- HTC: Vive Cosmos Elite headsets include free copy of Half-Life: Alyx
- Half-Life: Alyx -- pre-loading and launch time details are here
- Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide: PC Hardware & VR Headset Recommendations
- Valve sells out of new wave of Valve Index in less than 30 minutes
- Valve Index VR headset back on sale March 9 for $999
- Half-Life: Alyx is just the beginning of Half-Life's resurgence
- Half-Life: Alyx is VR's killer app, and new gameplay footage proves it
- Half-Life's head crabs come to Death Stranding in Steam PC crossover
- Valve announces Half-Life: Alyx release date: March 23, 2020
- Valve sold 103,000 Index VR headsets after Half-Life: Alyx reveal
- Half-Life: Alyx is an extremely dynamic and reactive VR game
- Valve confirms Half-Life: Alyx is 'done' and is now being polished
- Half-Life: Alyx team: 80 people, single-largest team EVER at Valve
- All Half-Life games are free to play ahead of Half-Life Alyx's launch
- VR brings new dimension of replayability to Half-Life: Alyx
- Cyberpunk 2077 developer not worried about Half-Life: Alyx
- Here's the Half-Life: Alyx PC requirements -- RX 580/GTX 1060 required
- Half-Life: Alyx is basically practice for more Half-Life games
- Half-Life 3 is still possible, Valve says other Half-Life games coming
- Half-Life: Alyx supports mods via new VR-optimized Source 2 tools
- Half-Life: Alyx VR is a Half-Life 2 prequel, coming March 2020
- New Half-Life VR game confirmed by Valve
Similar News
- Is there an Alternate Reality Game hidden inside of Half-Life: Alyx?
- We might see Half-Life: Alyx playable without a VR headset soon
- Valve: Half-Life games are technical achievements, not just games
- VR brings new dimension of replayability to Half-Life: Alyx
- Half-Life: Alyx is just the beginning of Half-Life's resurgence
- > NEXT STORY: We might see Half-Life: Alyx playable without a VR headset soon
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Is there an Alternate Reality Game hidden inside of Half-Life: Alyx?