Half-Life: Alyx is the best PC game of 2020 on Metacritic

Half-Life: Alyx is beating DOOM Eternal for the Best PC Game of 2020 on Metacritic

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 28, 2020 at 09:48 pm CDT (7 mins, 42 secs reading time)

Half-Life: Alyx is easily my best game of 2020 and one of the most enthralling, immersive, amazing, truly game-changing experiences I've ever had. So it comes as no surprise to see it dominating Metacritic.

According to the aggregated scores of critical reviews of games on the PC for 2020, Valve has a home run with Half-Life: Alyx and an average score of 93 from 39 critic reviews. Compared to the kick ass DOOM Eternal with 'only' a score of 90, from 45 critic reviews -- we can see Half-Life: Alyx is a masterpiece.

The year is only just beginning as we're not even at the end of Q1 2020 and still have some gignatic releases like Cyberpunk 2077 from CD PROJEKT RED later this year -- and who can forget Microsoft with its next-gen Xbox Series X and Sony with its PlayStation 5 consoles. We shoujld expect a bunch of new games announced and released throughout the year, but can any of them topple what Valve crafted with Half-Life: Alyx? I really don't think so.

Half-Life: Alyx is a once-in-a-generation type of game, something you truly need to play all the way through to really understand. I was screaming and crying in the last few seconds of the game, no joke -- my review on Half-Life: Alyx will drop in the next few days. I just need time for things to... sink in.

PC hardware and VR headset recommendations: If you want some PC hardware recommendations like CPU, motherboard, RAM, and graphics card then I have a Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide right here. In this article, I cover the important hardware required to run the game, as well as the VR headsets you'll need (as Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-only game) to play it.

