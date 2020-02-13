Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Valve announces Half-Life: Alyx release date: March 23, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx release date announced, 3 new glorious screenshots revealed

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 13, 2020 07:09 pm CST

Valve has fully revealed the exact release date of Half-Life: Alyx, with a release of March 23, 2020 -- after teasing "March 2020" during its reveal last year.

You'll want to buy a new Valve Index VR headset to play Half-Life: Alyx in its best form, as you cannot even play the game in a non-VR state. It's a VR exclusive experience, so you'll need a HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Valve Index VR headset to play Half-Life: Alyx when it drops on March 23.

Valve also revealed 3 new screenshots of Half-Life: Alyx alongside the confirmed release date, something I've got for your viewing pleasure below. The company also took out some time to address pre-order bonuses for anyone who purchased a Valve Index will begin "rolling out the week of March 2nd, beginning with Steam VR Home environments inspired by locations in Half-Life: Alyx. We will have more information on upcoming Valve Index availability soon".

valve-announces-half-life-alyx-release-date-march-23-2020_01
valve-announces-half-life-alyx-release-date-march-23-2020_02
valve-announces-half-life-alyx-release-date-march-23-2020_03
