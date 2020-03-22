Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,531 Reviews & Articles | 59,869 News Posts

Half-Life: Alyx pre-load begins, requires 67GB of storage

Half-Life: Alyx requires 67GB of free storage space, while Half-Life 2 was just 6.4GB in comparison

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 22, 2020 at 07:53 pm CDT (0 mins, 48 secs reading time)

We are just hours away from Half-Life: Alyx releasing, with Valve unleashing the first new game in the Half-Life universe in 13 years on March 23 -- in VR only.

Half-Life: Alyx pre-load begins, requires 67GB of storage 15 | TweakTown.com

Valve has now opened up the pre-loading floodgates on the game, with Half-Life: Alyx pre-loading right now on Steam with a download that weighs in at 48GB. The game itself once it is unpacked and installed onto your PC is 67.3GB, which is bloody huge in comparison to the 6.4GB that Half-Life 2 required.

I've written an extensive Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide article that covers what PC hardware I recommend, as well as the required VR headsets to run the game since Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-only game.

Half-Life: Alyx unlocks on Steam at March 23 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.