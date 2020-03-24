Half-Life: Alyx becomes #1 most-played game on VR on its launch day

Half-Life: Alyx is the most amazing gaming experience I've ever had, so expect a full review or a detailed article from me once I've finished the game. It is truly amazing, so it doesn't surprise me that it is breaking Steam records. Here is a Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide, where I recommend PC hardware and VR headsets to play the game.

Valve launched Half-Life: Alyx barely 24 hours ago on March 23, and it quickly broke the concurrent user record for a VR game on Steam. Half-Life: Alyx hit a peak concurrent player count of 42,858 -- absolutely smashing the record of Boneworks, with a peak of 8717 when it launches in late 2019.

Remember that Half-Life: Alyx is a VR exclusive title, so that is a really big deal -- 43,000 people playing at once, all wearing VR headsets for a game made in VR only. It also doesn't mean that VR users were able to enjoy the next chapter in the Half-Life saga, as there were a huge 300,000 people watching on Twitch at its peak.

It may have been 13 years since the last Half-Life game was released, but this goes to show that Valve has something truly magical with the Half-Life franchise. It comes out after a decade and not only throws major KO punches being one of the most revolutionary games ever, but has 10s of thousands playing it at once, and 100s of thousands watching those people play it in VR, live.

I took yesterday off completely to play it -- and even went dark on social feeds (which is strange for me, personally). It has been fan-effing-tastic, and I can't wait to dive in and play more.