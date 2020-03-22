Half-Life: Alyx unlock time zone details: what you need to know
Anthony Garreffa | Mar 22, 2020 at 10:10 pm CDT (0 mins, 54 secs reading time)
Half-Life: Alyx pre-loads have started on Steam, and if you haven't read it already -- I have an extensive Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide that goes over the PC hardware and VR headsets that I recommend using to play what should be the best VR game of all time.
But when exactly does Half-Life: Alyx unlock in your particular time zone? Let's find that out. We know that the game will unlock for US gamers on Monday, March 23 at precisely 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT, which equates to:
- Canada - March 23 @ 1PM
- UK - March 23 @ 5PM
- Australia - March 24 @ 4AM
- New Zealand - March 24 @ 6AM
- Russia - March 23 @ 8PM
- Japan - March 24 @ 2AM
- India - March 23 @ 10:30PM
We know that Half-Life: Alyx is a 48GB download, while the game requires 67.3GB of storage space. If we compare that to Half-Life 2 which used up just 6.4GB of storage, Half-Life: Alyx is a gigantic upgrade of over 10x in storage space required.
