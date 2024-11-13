All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Half-Life 3 is now playable thanks to fans working on Project Borealis

Project Borealis: Prologue is a playable preview of the fan-made Unreal Engine 5 game that aims to tell the story of what would have been Half-Life 3.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Project Borealis is a fan-made Half-Life 3 currently in development. Based on Marc Laidlaw's plot synopsis, it uses Unreal Engine 5 instead of Valve's Source Engine. Project Borealis: Prologue is available now for free on Steam.

Project Borealis is a fan-made Half-Life 3 currently in development by a global team of developers, based on the plot synopsis of the game outlined by Half-Life writer Marc Laidlaw. As PC fans of the franchise know, Valve's iconic FPS series abruptly ended after the release of Half-Life: Episode Two in 2007.

Of course, we got the excellent Half-Life: Alyx in 2020. However, that was a VR-only release that felt more like a spin-off than a true Half-Life 3. Interestingly, Project Borealis is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, not the Source Engine (Valve's internal engine that has powered every game in the Half-Life, Portal, and Left 4 Dead series) - with the team aiming to faithfully recreate the "iconic Half-Life 2 movement and gameplay mechanics."

On the plus side, Unreal Engine 5 gives developers access to powerful visuals, and Project Borealis: Prologue is now available to play (for free) on Steam. You can now fire up what is a fan-made version of Half-Life 3.

"Inspired by the epic cliffhanger from Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Project Borealis represents a fan-made effort to realize a cohesive story conclusion to the episodic series," the description reads. "This prologue chapter invites players back into the HEV suit of Gordon Freeman, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of his journey."

Unfortunately, Project Borealis: Prologue takes only about 10-15 minutes to complete, and many user reviews on Steam call it more of a tech demo than an actual game. It also struggles to run on powerful graphics hardware like the GeForce RTX 4080. For a look at its content, check out the following full playthrough from the YouTube channel @Bolloxed.

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

