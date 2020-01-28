Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,564 Reviews & Articles | 66,648 News Posts

Valve sold 103,000 Index VR headsets after Half-Life: Alyx reveal

Gamers are buying Valve VR headsets en masse to play Half-Life: Alyx, so many that the Index HMDs sold out

By: Derek Strickland from 1 hour, 27 mins ago

Half-Life is a tremendously powerful force in gaming. It's so strong that it could propel VR gaming, a niche market, into mainstream mass audiences.

valve-sold-103-000-index-vr-headsets-half-life-alyx-reveal_19

The new VR-exclusive Half-Life: Alyx sparked a massive sales spike in VR headsets, especially with Valve's own proprietary Index HMD, which has been sold out for weeks now. But we haven't had any actual numbers to illustrate what I'd like to call the Half-Life Effect...until now that is.

According to analyst firm SuperData, Valve sold a massive 103,000 Index headsets after revealing Half-Life: Alyx. That's an absolutely incredible amount of VR hardware sales in little over a month's time, and total HMD purchases doubled from Q3 to Q4 after the game was announced.

In fact, 72% of Valve's total Index sales for the entire year were made after Half-Life: Alyx was announced.

valve-sold-103-000-index-vr-headsets-half-life-alyx-reveal_234

Valve's goal with Half-Life: Alyx is simple: They want to create VR's killer app, sell a bunch of headsets, and create a platform that synergizes with its massive investments into VR gaming. Alyx is just the beginning, and Valve plans to release more Half-Life games in the future.

Half-Life: Alyx releases in March 2020 for SteamVR-compatible headsets.

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Cosmos - PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$636.96
$648.09$699.99$699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/28/2020 at 3:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:superdataresearch.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.