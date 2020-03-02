Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,512 Reviews & Articles | 63,593 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Report: PlayStation 5 Pro and base PlayStation 5 coming in 2020flame

Half-Life's head crabs come to Death Stranding in Steam PC crossover

Death Stranding is getting a Half-Life crossover that includes Freeman's glasses, a headcrab hat, and more

By Derek Strickland on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:48 pm CST - 1 min, 30 secs reading time

Death Stranding's Steam version on PC is getting some exclusive cross-over items straight out of Half-Life.

Half-Life's head crabs come to Death Stranding in Steam PC crossover 346 | TweakTown.com

Norman Reedus' wardrobe is about to get a whole lot weirder. Kojima Productions has teamed up with Valve to inject some Xen awesomeness to Death Stranding's PC port, complete with extra cosmetics from the Half-Life universe.

Sam Porter Bridges can wear such stylish Black Mesa gear as Gordon Freeman's iconic glasses, a headcrab helmet (my favorite), and Alyx Vance's new makeshift gravity gauntlets from Half-Life: Alyx, the new VR-exclusive Half-Life coming in April. Even the Steam-maker's signature valve can be attached to the back of Sam's head.

Exact details on how to get these items are scant, but expect the content to be 100% exclusive to the Steam port. There's also no confirmation that a Steam pre-order will unlock the Half-Life goodies. 505 Games promises more details will come soon.

Death Stranding's PC port will be optimized for the platform and include numerous tweaks and features like high FPS options, ultra-wide 21:9 monitor support, and a built-in photo mode. We've reached out to the publisher to learn more info about the features. No PC spec requirements have been announced yet either.

Death Stranding releases on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and in-store retailers on June 2, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$44.74
$45.99$44.99$49.32
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2020 at 12:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.