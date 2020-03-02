Half-Life's head crabs come to Death Stranding in Steam PC crossover

Death Stranding is getting a Half-Life crossover that includes Freeman's glasses, a headcrab hat, and more

Death Stranding's Steam version on PC is getting some exclusive cross-over items straight out of Half-Life.

Norman Reedus' wardrobe is about to get a whole lot weirder. Kojima Productions has teamed up with Valve to inject some Xen awesomeness to Death Stranding's PC port, complete with extra cosmetics from the Half-Life universe.

Sam Porter Bridges can wear such stylish Black Mesa gear as Gordon Freeman's iconic glasses, a headcrab helmet (my favorite), and Alyx Vance's new makeshift gravity gauntlets from Half-Life: Alyx, the new VR-exclusive Half-Life coming in April. Even the Steam-maker's signature valve can be attached to the back of Sam's head.

Exact details on how to get these items are scant, but expect the content to be 100% exclusive to the Steam port. There's also no confirmation that a Steam pre-order will unlock the Half-Life goodies. 505 Games promises more details will come soon.

Death Stranding's PC port will be optimized for the platform and include numerous tweaks and features like high FPS options, ultra-wide 21:9 monitor support, and a built-in photo mode. We've reached out to the publisher to learn more info about the features. No PC spec requirements have been announced yet either.

Death Stranding releases on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and in-store retailers on June 2, 2020.