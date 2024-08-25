Valve rumored to not be working on one, but TWO new Half-Life games says leaker

Valve isn't just working on a new Half-Life game, but TWO new Half-Life games says leaker: PC + VR, where you play Gordon Freeman and Alyx TOGETHER.

The news of two new Half-Life games in development has been rumored for a while now, but more and more information is coming out about the two new Half-Life gamers from leaker Tyler McVicker. Check out his latest video below:

The 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2 is fast approaching us, so Valve teasing a next-generation Half-Life game would be quite the way to celebrate Gordon Freeman's 20th birthday. McVicker reminds us about Valve's next-gen in-house Deckard VR headset, connecting the dots between the new VR headset and the new Half-Life games.

Valve's two new Half-Life games would include a version you can play with your mouse and keyboard on the PC, playing as Gordon Freeman, while the other game is in VR -- probably tailor-made for Valve's new Deckard VR headset -- as Alyx Vance. You play TOGETHER in the new game, which would be incredibly cool to see happen.

I have been a massive fan of Half-Life since the first one in 1996, where I purchased them both at retail at launch, and spent too much money buying a high-end VR setup for Half-Life: Alyx which totally blew my mind. But two new Half-Life games, with one of them regular keyboard and mouse, and the other with VR? But playing together? Sign me up, Valve.

It would be incredible to see Half-Life 3 showing off the next-gen Deckard VR headset, just like Valve did with the Index VR headset and Half-Life: Alyx. McVicker hears that there were rumors circulating about an asymmetric multiplayer game in the Half-Life universe, where one player is in VR (playing Alyx) and the other is on the PC (playing Gordon Freeman).

The cooperative parts of a new Half-Life game would be pretty damn cool to see, as Valve has always been a champion of puzzles and gameplay. Can't wait to see how the rest of this year goes, but 2025 could just be the year that Half-Life 3 is bestowed upon us by Lord GabeN.

