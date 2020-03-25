Half-Life: Alyx update: many fixes, and new 'Continuous Turn' option

The first update to Half-Life: Alyx makes it easier to turn in the VR-exclusive game

Valve unleashed Half-Life: Alyx on March 23 and it quickly became the best gaming experience I've ever had, it also became the #1 most-played game on VR on its launch day.

But now Valve has pushed out the first update to Half-Life: Alyx with v1.1, which fixes a bunch of stuff in the game and adds a new "Continuous Turn" option. The new Continuous Turn option is closer to how Boneworks reacts to turning, which is what some people prefer over Half-Life: Alyx and its 3 options of movement in VR.

Valve has now renamed Quick Turn to Snap Turn, which the developer says "to make its functionality clearer". There are some other fixes that Valve has done to Half-Life: Alyx with its v1.1 patch, which I've got listed below:

Improved turning options in Preferences:

- Added "Continuous Turn", and associated turning speed options.

- Renamed "Quick turn" to "Snap Turn" to make its functionality clearer.

- Added option to disable controller turning.

Improved hand-over-mouth pose usability for Windows MR controllers.

Improved the resolution of impact decals on enemies.

Improved automatic detection of default Quality settings for some machine configurations.

Fixed an issue where some sounds didn't play as intended.

Fixed an issue where the main menu could become less responsive if you had many save games.

Fixed several crashes.

More reading: I've got an extensive Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide here, where I recommend the PC hardware required, and VR headsets, to play what is the best VR game ever made, by miles.