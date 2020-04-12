Here's how you can finish Half-Life: Alyx without a VR headset

Did you want to play Half-Life: Alyx but didn't have a VR headset? Now you can play, and finish Valve's masterpiece

Half-Life: Alyx is the best VR game ever made, and one of the best games I have played in my 37 years on this planet. But, you need a VR headset to play it and not everyone has, or wants to buy one for Half-Life: Alyx.

But now, you don't need a VR headset to play, enjoy, and finish Valve's masterpiece game in Half-Life: Alyx as you can play it with a new no VR mod. The new mod is called Driver, and it lets you play Half-Life: Alyx without a VR headset.

I would suggest playing it in VR if you can because it is utterly amazing, as Valve built Half-Life: Alyx from the ground up for VR and it would be a shame not to play it the way the developer intended. But still, if you don't want to or simply don't like gaming in VR -- now you don't need to and can play Half-Life: Alyx in all its glory.

