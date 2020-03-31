Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3

Valve has just announced Half-Life 4, which is a direct sequel to Half-Life 2 and the events of Half-Life 2: Episode One and Half-Life 2: Episode Two, as well as continuing the events after the amazing VR-exclusive Half-Life: Alyx (which is now the best PC game of 2020 on Metacritic).

Half-Life 4 will have VR support that will exceed the top-rated work in VR that the developer did with the recently-released Half-Life: Alyx, with Valve promising it won't screw over the PC gaming community that have supported the company for decades. Half-Life 4 will not be a VR exclusive like Half-Life: Alyx.

Half-Life 4 will come out on 3/3/2023 as it seems Valve can count to 3 when it comes to release dates, just not game titles. Valve hasn't yet confirmed whether we'll see Team Fortress 3, Portal 3, and Left 4 Dead 3 -- but their announcements could be right around the corner.

Of course, this is only an April Fools Day fun post, but if I could make Half-Life 3 be announced, I would. I'm swimming in my own tears here. This is the exact line I used in my April Fools Day post in 2015, when I said that NVIDIA acquires Valve and announces Half-Life 3 for 2016. Except, there are more tears now because of how good Half-Life: Alyx was and how bad I want Half-Life 3, or is that Half-Life 4.

