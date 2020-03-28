We might see Half-Life: Alyx playable without a VR headset soon
Half-Life: Alyx is a VR exclusive right now, but mouse and keyboard gamers might be happy with upcoming mods
Half-Life: Alyx is a completely VR-exclusive game in its original form, with Valve making it to be what I think after finishing it last night, a system seller for virtual reality. But, what about mouse and keyboard gamers?
The game is already playable with a traditional mouse and keyboard, with modders cracking Half-Life: Alyx and getting working without VR controllers. There are some issues right now and things aren't perfect, as the mod in question uses the models for weapons from Half-Life 2, and jumping doesn't work right now.
If you want to play Half-Life: Alyx without a mouse and keyboard then check out the mod right here. I would personally suggest not doing this, and playing it in VR if you have a VR headset -- or a friend with one, and can loan it. It is absolutely, hands down worth it -- every gamer, and especially Half-Life fans need to play Half-Life: Alyx the way it was made to be played: in VR.
More on Half-Life: Alyx
PC hardware and VR headset recommendations: If you want some PC hardware recommendations like CPU, motherboard, RAM, and graphics card then I have a Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide right here. In this article, I cover the important hardware required to run the game, as well as the VR headsets you'll need (as Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-only game) to play it.
