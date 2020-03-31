Valve pushes out new Half-Life: Alyx update 1.2, new features and more
Update 1.2 for Half-Life: Alyx adds new features, squashes bugs and crashes, and more
Valve has been extremely quick at updating Half-Life: Alyx considering it was released just a week ago, with the first patch (v1.1) adding in Continuous Turn as an option -- and now, v1.2 has been released.
The new 1.2 update for Half-Life: Alyx lets you switch movement controls between the left and right hand -- no matter what hand is being used to hold your weapon. You'll need to visit the in-game menu, then the SteamVR controller setup to choose which hand you'd like as your default for a weapon.
Half-Life: Alyx also gets the usual bug fixes and less crashes in the new 1.2 update, while performance has been improved just a bit with "better detection of low-memory situations". Half-Life: Alyx will update automatically through Steam.
More on Half-Life: Alyx
PC hardware and VR headset recommendations: If you want some PC hardware recommendations like CPU, motherboard, RAM, and graphics card then I have a Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide right here. In this article, I cover the important hardware required to run the game, as well as the VR headsets you'll need (as Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-only game) to play it.
- Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3
- Half-Life: Alyx update: many fixes, and new 'Continuous Turn' option
- Valve talks Left 4 Dead 3 in the middle of Half-Life: Alyx launch hype
- Half-Life: Alyx becomes #1 most-played game on VR on its launch day
- Valve: Half-Life games are technical achievements, not just games
- Half-Life: Alyx unlock time zone details: what you need to know
- Half-Life: Alyx pre-load begins, requires 67GB of storage
- Valve boss Gabe Newell was a World of Warcraft gold farmer for a while
- Gabe Newell says we're closer to Matrix-level technology than we think
- HTC: Vive Cosmos Elite headsets include free copy of Half-Life: Alyx
- Half-Life: Alyx -- pre-loading and launch time details are here
- Half-Life: Alyx Buyers Guide: PC Hardware & VR Headset Recommendations
- Valve sells out of new wave of Valve Index in less than 30 minutes
- Valve Index VR headset back on sale March 9 for $999
- Half-Life: Alyx is just the beginning of Half-Life's resurgence
- Half-Life: Alyx is VR's killer app, and new gameplay footage proves it
- Half-Life's head crabs come to Death Stranding in Steam PC crossover
- Valve announces Half-Life: Alyx release date: March 23, 2020
- Valve sold 103,000 Index VR headsets after Half-Life: Alyx reveal
- Half-Life: Alyx is an extremely dynamic and reactive VR game
- Valve confirms Half-Life: Alyx is 'done' and is now being polished
- Half-Life: Alyx team: 80 people, single-largest team EVER at Valve
- All Half-Life games are free to play ahead of Half-Life Alyx's launch
- VR brings new dimension of replayability to Half-Life: Alyx
- Cyberpunk 2077 developer not worried about Half-Life: Alyx
- Here's the Half-Life: Alyx PC requirements -- RX 580/GTX 1060 required
- Half-Life: Alyx is basically practice for more Half-Life games
- Half-Life 3 is still possible, Valve says other Half-Life games coming
- Half-Life: Alyx supports mods via new VR-optimized Source 2 tools
- Half-Life: Alyx VR is a Half-Life 2 prequel, coming March 2020
- New Half-Life VR game confirmed by Valve
Similar News
- Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3
- Half-Life: Alyx is the best PC game of 2020 on Metacritic
- Is there an Alternate Reality Game hidden inside of Half-Life: Alyx?
- We might see Half-Life: Alyx playable without a VR headset soon
- Valve: Half-Life games are technical achievements, not just games