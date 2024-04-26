TT Show Episode 32 - No Rest For the Wicked, Far Cry 7, and Australia vs. Elon Musk

Another jam-packed episode of The TT Show, from talking about the latest in gaming, from PlayStation on PC to the geopolitics of posting on X.

Things get political this week on The TT Show when Jak and Kosta dig into the recent controversy surrounding Elon Musk, X, and the Australian government's attempt to censor specific content. Then, it gets even more political when the topic switches to the US government deeming Microsoft a security risk because all agencies depend on its software.

Plus, Intel partners with the Pentagon to develop microchips for what we can only assume is stuff you'd consider "not good." But hey, that's just the show's second half, as the first half is full of in-depth impressions for No Rest From the Wicked. Thel attest game from the studio behind the excellent Ori series blends Diablo with Dark Souls to deliver something special.

Jak and Kosta also talk about the upcoming rumors surrounding Ubisoft's Far Cry 7, which will feature Mr. Oppenheimer himself, Cillian Murphy, as the villain. Plus, Sony has announced a new PlayStation overlay with PSN Friends and Trophies for its PC games.

Going forward, this move could mark a significant shift for the PlayStation brand, and PlayStation could become an integral part of PC gaming, like Xbox. The duo also looks at a new single-slot GPU capable of running the latest games from GALAX.

Jak and Kosta finish the episode with the future of space travel, where solar sails will allow humans to sail between planets and space stations scattered throughout the solar system.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show