TT Show Episode 32 - No Rest For the Wicked, Far Cry 7, and Australia vs. Elon Musk

Things get political this week on The TT Show when Jak and Kosta dig into the recent controversy surrounding Elon Musk, X, and the Australian government's attempt to censor specific content. Then, it gets even more political when the topic switches to the US government deeming Microsoft a security risk because all agencies depend on its software.
Plus, Intel partners with the Pentagon to develop microchips for what we can only assume is stuff you'd consider "not good." But hey, that's just the show's second half, as the first half is full of in-depth impressions for No Rest From the Wicked. Thel attest game from the studio behind the excellent Ori series blends Diablo with Dark Souls to deliver something special.
Jak and Kosta also talk about the upcoming rumors surrounding Ubisoft's Far Cry 7, which will feature Mr. Oppenheimer himself, Cillian Murphy, as the villain. Plus, Sony has announced a new PlayStation overlay with PSN Friends and Trophies for its PC games.
Going forward, this move could mark a significant shift for the PlayStation brand, and PlayStation could become an integral part of PC gaming, like Xbox. The duo also looks at a new single-slot GPU capable of running the latest games from GALAX.
Jak and Kosta finish the episode with the future of space travel, where solar sails will allow humans to sail between planets and space stations scattered throughout the solar system.
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: Weta Workshop is making a new 'cozy' The Lord of the Rings game where you live like a Hobbit
- Read more: PlayStation overlay, Friends lists, and even Trophies are coming to Sony's first-party PC games
- Read more: GALAX has an ultra-thin single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card
- Read more: No Rest for the Wicked launch trailer presents a stunning take on the Diablo-style action RPG
- Read more: NVIDIA's new SFF gaming PC ecosystem could be a test for a GeForce-powered console
- Read more: IRS to use AI like 'night vision goggles' to find American's dodging tax
- Read more: Australia fires caught order at Elon Musk's X to takedown all terrorist attack videos
- Read more: Cillian Murphy rumored to star in Ubisoft's Far Cry 7
- Read more: Microsoft deemed a national security threat to the US government
- Read more: Intel signs Pentagon contract enabling US government access to breakthrough microchips
- Read more: NASA is about to make Treasure Planet real with a solar sail mission