Sony reveals the PlayStation 5...logo

CES 2020 - Sony didn't reveal the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020 (it was always doubtful they would), but we did get the ultimate tease: The PS5 logo.

Yeah, it's not much. Sony mostly re-iterated info we already know about the PS5, talking up the new haptic controller tech, potent AMD Zen 2 and Navi SoC, the new custom ultra-fast SSD, and some seriously strong hints at total PS4 backward compatibility. But alas we didn't get to see the console, we didn't get a price, we didn't get exact specs. And we didn't get an actual PlayStation 5 reveal date announcement. All we got is a logo. Reports say the PlayStation Meeting is on schedule for February.

Even with the PlayStation 5 on the way, Sony's Jim Ryan discussed how important the PlayStation still is for the company. The console will live alongside the PS5 for years after the next-gen system's release, and the PS4's current software and services ecosystem will carry forward.

During the presentation, Ryan heavily indicated that the PS5 would incorporate massive backward compatibility functionality which lines up with what we've said all along.

Of course nothing was really confirmed at the show. Sony already confirmed the PS5 will play PS4 games, but there's no mention of legacy platforms like PS1, PS2, and PS3 supported on the next-gen PlayStation 5.

Ryan said more information would come "in the months ahead," complete with games that "showcase the power and creativity of the PlayStation 5."

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz

Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

