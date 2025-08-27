PS6 handheld full specs leaks here: Zen 6 CPU, RDNA 5 GPU, faster than a PS5, docked mode too

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 'Canis' is the PS6 handheld: new leaks tease docked mode, PS5 + PS4 backwards compatibility, and faster than the PS5.

TL;DR: Leaked specs reveal the PlayStation 6 handheld "Canis" features AMD Zen 6 CPU cores, RDNA 5 GPU, and supports PS5 and PS4 backwards compatibility. With a 3nm TSMC process, up to 48GB LPDDR5X RAM, and docked mode, it promises superior performance, outperforming the Xbox Ally X. Release expected post-2027.

We've got some full specs leaked on the purported PlayStation 6 handheld from a known leaker, confirming Zen 6 and RDNA 5 cores, PS5 + PS4 backwards compatibility, the tease of a docked mode, and more.

In his latest video leaker Moore's Law is Dead provides a FULL specs leak on the PlayStation "Canis" which is the new PS6 handheld. We can expect around a 135mm2 die fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node, 4 x Zen 6c cores and 2 x Zen 6LP cores with 4MB of L3 cache for the Zen 6c CCX.

AMD's new semi-custom Canis APU will feature a 192-bit LPDDR5X-8533 memory interface with support for up to 48GB of RAM, 16 CUs of RDNA 5 integrated GPU clocked at around 1.20GHz in handheld mode, and around 1.65GHz in docked mode. MLID says we can expect to see the PS6 handheld offering both PS5 and PS4 backwards compatibility, noting that there's "no mention of PS3".

The documents that the leaker has seen "clearly state" that the LP cores are used for the PlayStation operating system (OS) and that they will free up 20% more performance for the CPU.

RDNA 5 has around 40-50% more rasterization performance per CU than RDNA 3.5, and an "even larger" RT uplift. MLID says that once you factor in the faster CUs and 60% more bandwidth over the Xbox Ally X handheld, the new Canis should "comfortably outperform" the Xbox Ally X.

Sony's new PS6 gaming handheld isn't expected until after the introduction of the next-gen PlayStation 6 console, which should happen in late 2027 or 2028.