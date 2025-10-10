PlayStation 6 launches in 2027 says leaker, unless 'unexpected delays' happen

Sony will launch its next-gen PlayStation 6 console in 2027 unless 'unexpected delays' occur says leaker, ready to fight the next-gen Xbox if it happens.

TL;DR: Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 6 in fall 2027, featuring AMD's 3nm "Orion" APU with up to 10 Zen 6 cores, 40GB GDDR7 memory, and advanced RDNA 5 GPU delivering 34-40 TFLOPS. The PS6 promises 2-3x rasterization and 5-10x ray tracing performance improvements, plus backward compatibility with PS5 and PS4 games.

Sony has full plans to launch its next-generation PlayStation 6 console in 2027 according to a known leaker, says "it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen".

We've been reporting leaks of the PS6 for months now, where we can expect up to RTX 5090 levels of ray tracing performance from the PlayStation 6, and a performance uplift of an incredible 6-12x faster RT gaming over the base PS5 according to leaker Moore's Law is Dead.

In a new post on the NeoGAF forums by leaker "KeplerL2" who was asked if "2027 was on the table" for the PlayStation 6 release, to which he replied: "Not just on the table, it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen".

PlayStation 6 launching in 2027 is no surprise if you've been following the leaks for the last few months, as MLID leaked out that the PS6 was planned to be manufactured in mid-2027 with a likely fall 2027 release window.

Sony's next-gen PS6 will reportedly be backward compatible with both PS5 and PS4 games, with no mention of PS3 backward compatibility says MLID. MLID has been leaking out for months now that we'll see a 2-3x performance jump from the PlayStation 6 for rasterization, and somewhere between 5-10x the performance in ray tracing.

PlayStation "Orion" (PS6 Home Console) FULL Specs Leak:

Monolithic ~280mm² Die manufactured on a TSMC 3nm Node

7-8 x Zen 6c + 2 x Zen 6 LP (9-10 Cores Total depending on if one core is disabled)

160-bit 32 GT/s GDDR7 (640 GB/s) Memory Controller w/ support for up to 40GB of RAM.

52-54 x RDNA 5 CUs clocked @ 2.6-3GHz w/ 10MB of L2 Cache (Estimated as ~34-40 TFLOPS)

The GPU is organized into 3 x Shader Engines with 9 Workgroups Each (27 Workgroups Total)

Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations (no mention of PS3)

Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 Release Date

Sony's next-gen PS6 console will be powered by AMD's new semi-custom "Orion" APU at its heart, fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node. Inside, it'll feature 7-8 x Zen 6c + Zen 6 LP (9-10 cores in total depending on if any cores are disabled) with up to 40GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 32Gbps on a 160-bit memory bus.