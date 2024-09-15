Sony on evolving into the next-gen PlayStation 6: 'there's still more we can do'

Sony asked regarding the PS5 to PS5 Pro upgrades, and how it will evolve into the next-generation PlayStation 6 console: 'there's still more we can do'.

Sony only just unveiled its new PlayStation 5 Pro, but its next-gen PlayStation 6 console is already being discussed... and what improvements we could expect from the PS5 to the new PS6 generation console.

In a chat with Nikkei recently, Hideaki Nishino, the CEO of the Platform Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment was asked if the launch of the PS5 Pro would be more of a challenge to create a successful next-gen PS6 in a few years, to which Nishino responded about technology constantly evolving and that there is "still more that we (Sony) can do".

Nishino mentions the shortened loading times by moving from a HDD in the PS4 to the Gen4 SSD in the PS5, and that the sound is now 3D through the PS5 DualSense controller speakers, enhancing immersion. Nishino also mentioned that "visual accuracy is important" and that "we will also be updating other elements". The PS4 to PS5 upgrade was rather large, and I expect the PS5 to PS6 upgrade to be even bigger.

The PS5 Pro will push 4K with locked 60FPS, 2-3x the ray tracing performance, and AI-powered PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution). I would dare say the PS6 will push out 4K 60FPS with next-gen RT graphics, 4K 120FPS performance modes, 8K 30FPS "cinematic" mode for games with RT (and powered by PSSR 2 or whatever) and then 8K 60FPS "performance" mode with less (or no RT) and PSSR 2 set to performance.

AMD has already reportedly won the contract to build a next-gen SoC for the PlayStation 6, where we should expect at the very minimum to see the Zen 5 CPU architecture inside, but probably the next-generation RDNA 5 GPU architecture. Yeah, not RDNA 2 (PS5) or RDNA 3 or RDNA 4 (parts of these GPUs are inside of the upgraded GPU inside of the new SoC for the PS5 Pro) but most likely RDNA 5.

AMD is probably shifting resources from its GPU department to get the new SoC for the PS6 pristine, as we're seeing RDNA 4 skipping the high-end on the PC but promising huge gains in efficiency and most likely the pricing of Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs. RDNA 5 is a "clean sheet" initiative, a "Zen moment" for the GPU department and I would say that AMD is working with Sony on the RDNA 5 GPU architecture, getting it ready for the PlayStation 6.

If we're seeing 4K 60FPS and even 120FPS out of the PS5 and upcoming PS5 Pro, we should expect that in 2026 and beyond (and for a console that will be on the market into the 2030s) to pump 4K 120FPS easily, and 8K 30-60FPS with PSSR. Where you at, Xbox?

In full, Nishino said about the PS5 Pro to PS6 upgrades: "Technology is constantly evolving, so I think there's still more we can do. With the PS5, we've shortened loading times by switching from the hard disk drive (HDD) used in the PS4 era to a solid-state drive (SSD). The sound can now be heard more three-dimensionally through the PS5's controller's speakers, enhancing the sense of immersion. Visual accuracy is important, but we will also be updating other elements".

Offering possibly over double the performance of the PS5 Pro, the new PS6 could command a higher $999 price tag in a world where the PS5 Pro will cost $699. Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launching in 2025 and could see a bump in pricing to make games even more expensive than before, and developing games for a higher-end, next-generation PS6 console are only going to get more expensive... bigger, better-looking games on a beast, next-gen (and probably more expensive) PS6 console.

