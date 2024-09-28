Sony says its new PS5 Pro is the 'full package' with 'exceptional value' for gamers at $699

Sony says its upcoming PS5 Pro at $699 is 'exceptional value' and that it's the 'full package' even though it doesn't come with a Blu-ray player.

Sony announced its PlayStation 5 Pro console not too long ago, with beefed-up internal hardware and a higher $699 price that has gamers divided.

Well, the company itself has started talking about the pricing of its new PS5 Pro, as well as the decision-making process behind leaving the disc drive out of the package. In a new interview with IGN, PlayStation Senior Principal Product Manager, Toshi Aoki, explained: "Well, the technologies that I just mentioned that we are putting in to deliver new experiences for game players, and also not just the technological differences, but the SSD, the Wi-Fi 7, and the new technologies that surround the gameplay as well. So it's more of a full package that will give that exceptional value to the players... the most engaged players that we're targeting".

He continued: "With the PS5 Pro, we are offering all these new tech innovations, and we added the two terabyte SSD, as well as the Wi-Fi 7. We believe as a full package that it offers for the most players. For the disc drive, it is an option for players. Not all players have discs, even though most players may...but we have the option for being able to add that for those players. So I think it's more of the balance of the value proposition that we're giving".

Aoki also confirmed that Sony has been working on the tweaked PlayStation 5 Pro console before the standard PS5 was released in November 2020. He added: "We started discussing it before the PS5 actually came out... because the PS5 specs were already locked in. We were ready to launch and everything. We knew, of course, as you mentioned, technologies evolve every year".