Report: PlayStation 5 Pro and base PlayStation 5 coming in 2020

Sony will reportedly release two PS5 consoles in 2020, including a more expensive and powerful pro model and a and base SKU

By Derek Strickland on Feb 29, 2020 at 04:13 pm CST - 16 mins, 49 secs reading time

Sony may release two PS5 consoles in 2020: A more powerful, but more expensive PlayStation Pro, and a lower-end and cheaper base PlayStation 5 SKU.

Verified NeoGAF user VFXVeteran reinforces previous rumors of a dual-console PS5 launch. According to the user, who cites unnamed industry sources, the PS5 Pro is expected to match or exceed the Xbox Series X's 12 TFLOPs of GPU power, whereas the PS5 model is expected to hit about 9 TFLOPs.

No other specs were detailed for the base PS5, but if it's real, expect the console to use the same 7nm AMD SoC as the PS5 Pro, just dialed down quite a bit. The base PS5 should also have the same super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD

The idea is that Sony follows Microsoft's plan and releases two next-gen consoles to meet two price and performance markets. The PS5 Pro would cost more but deliver high-end perf like 8K gaming, possibly for $499. The cheaper base PS5 would shave off a portion of that raw power as well as the price, and could be sold at, say, $399.

If this is accurate, Sony's base PS5 could be significantly dialed down. Microsoft's rumored plans with Lockhart (also referred to as the Xbox Series S), the cheaper next-gen Xbox, could give us an idea of what to expect from the cheaper PlayStation 5.

Reports say Lockhart will target 1440p 60FPS gaming instead of the Xbox Series X's 4K 120FPS. The lower-end Xbox will ship with dialed-down specs, including a massively weaker 4TFLOP GPU and 'significantly less RAM'.

Microsoft has yet to confirm any info on Lockhart, and it's worth mentioning some of the details could be completely inaccurate.

If Lockhart is any comparison, the base PS5 could hit impressive specs with 9TFLOPs of GPU power for around $399 or maybe $449. This discrepancy in mid-gen power could denote a difference in price.

Admittedly the info is shaky and is purely second-hand, but it somewhat matches previous reports of a PS5 Pro model from September 2019.

Sony launching a PlayStation 5 family in 2020 would make developers' jobs more complicated, especially since current-gen PS4 and PS4 Pro systems will live along the PS5 for some time. Sony typically waits a few years after a base console launch to release a mid-gen refresh with boosted specs--the PS4 Pro came 3 years into the PS4's lifecycle--and pushing out too many consoles too fast could saturate the market, confuse consumers, and disrupt development pipelines.

The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

  • Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
  • 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.2GHz
  • Navi GPU at 2.0GHz with 36 Compute Units
  • Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture
  • Ultra-fast SSD
  • Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
  • Ray-tracing enabled
  • 8K output support (for gaming)
  • Plays all PS4 games
  • Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
  • New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

PlayStation 5 Coverage:

