Cyberpunk 2077 gets three PS5 Pro modes and PSSR support, PlayStation Plus version included

CD Projekt gets behind Sony's updated PSSR technology, adding three new modes for PS5 Pro support including a beefed-up performance mode that hits 90FPS.

TL;DR: CD Projekt has introduced three enhanced PS5 Pro modes for Cyberpunk 2077, including a 90FPS performance mode with Variable Refresh Rate support, significantly improving visuals and gameplay responsiveness. These updates reflect the studio's ongoing commitment to optimizing their key franchises across new platforms and technologies.

CD Projekt goes all-in on PS5 Pro support, adding a trio of new enhanced modes for Cyberpunk 2077--including one that allows up to 90FPS on Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) displays.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way from 2020, where it barely functioned on base PS4 hardware. Sony and CD Projekt today announced substantial optimizations for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 Pro that can beef up visuals and the responsiveness of gameplay. The devs also say that the PS Plus version of Cyberpunk 2077 will also get these modes.

"We know players have different priorities while gaming, so are happy to offer three distinct PS5 Pro modes that allow everyone to unlock an experience that suits them," CD Projekt's VP of global art direction Kuba Knapik said on the PlayStation Blog.

Cyberpunk 2077's three PS5 Pro modes include:

Ray Tracing Pro - All RT options turned on for max visuals--ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight/shadows/emitting lighting, 40FPS with a Variable Refresh Rate display, 30FPS without VRR

All RT options turned on for max visuals--ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight/shadows/emitting lighting, 40FPS with a Variable Refresh Rate display, 30FPS without VRR Performance Mode - Up to 90FPS on Variable Refresh Rate displays

Up to 90FPS on Variable Refresh Rate displays Ray Tracing Mode - Targets 60FPS and offers the middle ground between visuals and performance

Considering CD Projekt only has two franchises, and two modern releases with The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, the firm has centered its business around these properties and plans to make more games, content, and transmedia as part of its flywheel model.

Also included in that roadmap are post-launch optimizations for new platforms like the PlayStation 5 Pro. It's possible that CD Projekt could also re-release Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 6 with even more optimizations and performance boosts.

The Polish games-maker has become somewhat predictable when it comes to this strategy; we've seen multiple iterations of The Witcher 3, including multi-generational game of the year editions. Expect this to continue as more platforms and technologies become available.