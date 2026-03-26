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Report: PlayStation 5 to increase by €100 in Europe, PS5 Pro now €900

Sony will reportedly raise the prices of its PlayStation 5 base and Pro consoles by &euro;100, leading to a market with a &euro;900 mid-gen console upgrade.

Report: PlayStation 5 to increase by €100 in Europe, PS5 Pro now €900
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Sony may increase its PlayStation 5 consoles by 100 Euros for European consumers.

New reports indicate that Sony could be raising the price of its PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles in Europe.

Report: PlayStation 5 to increase by €100 in Europe, PS5 Pro now €900 530
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Sony's PS5 duo may get more expensive overseas. New reports from French games content creator Gyo indicate that both the PS5 and PS5 Pro could get a steep €100 price hike, leading to a console generation with a mid-gen refresh priced at €900.

Sony has yet to confirm or deny the news, and it currently remains a speculative report, yet the company has already conducted a previous price hike on both PS5 models back in April of last year. That increase tacked on €50 to both the base and Pro systems. If accurate, this will be the second price hike in two years, with the base model having increased by a strong €150 since 2025.

The PS Portal handheld is also potentially getting a price jump, too.

Based on the report, the new revised pricing is believed to be:

  • PlayStation 5 - €650 (was €550), +18% price increase
  • PlayStation 5 Pro - €900 (was €800), +12.5% price increase
  • PlayStation Portal - €250 (was €220), +13.6% price increase

If genuine, these price hikes would undoubtedly be the result of the ongoing component shortage that's wracking the video games industry. Console-makers like Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are all affected by the shortages, leading to companies paying more for the same parts that are required to manufacture each system.

Sony has carefully calculated and positioned its PlayStation 5 console family to be profitable, with multiple revisions aimed at reducing the weight and design in an attempt to reduce shipping costs.

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* Prices last scanned 3/27/2026 at 8:26 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:x.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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