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Sony raises PS5 prices worldwide, Pro now $900 in US

Sony has increased the price of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles throughout the world, with the Pro model now costing $900 in the US.

Sony raises PS5 prices worldwide, Pro now $900 in US
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Sony will raise PlayStation 5 prices globally starting April 2, 2026, with the US seeing a $100 increase: PS5 disc at $650, digital at $600, and PS5 Pro at $900. The PS Portal handheld also rises by $50. Price hikes respond to chip shortages impacting console profitability.

It's official: The PlayStation 5 is getting a price hike around the globe, including the US.

Sony raises PS5 prices worldwide, Pro now $900 in US 532
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On the heels of yesterday's report, Sony today announced that it will indeed be raising the prices of PlayStation hardware. The prices go into effect on April 2, 2026.

The company confirms an increase of $100 in the United States: the PS5 disc edition will now cost $650 (+30% over launch price), the PS5 digital is now at $600 (+50% increase over launch), and the PS5 Pro is now a whopping $900 (+27% over launch price).

The PS Portal handheld is also getting a price hike in the US, tacking on +$50 to the total.

In the past, Sony had telegraphed that it may not raise prices of its hardware, instead focusing on monetizing its user base with more content and games. However, Sony obviously is being squeezed by the ongoing chip shortage, which has reduced profitability of all its consoles--especially the more costly-to-produce PS5 Pro model.

Check below for pricing straight from Sony:

United States

  • PS5 - $649.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition - $599.99
  • PS5 Pro - $899.99

England

  • PS5 - £569.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition - £519.99
  • PS5 Pro - £789.99

Europe

  • PS5 - €649.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition - €599.99
  • PS5 Pro - €899.99

Japan

  • PS5 - ¥97,980 (tax included)
  • PS5 Digital Edition - ¥89,980 (tax included)
  • PS5 Pro - ¥137,980 (tax included)

Please note that the suggested retail price for the "PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Japanese Only)" remains unchanged at 55,000 yen.

The suggested retail price for PlayStation Portal™ Remote Player will be revised as follows, effective Thursday, April 2, 2026.

  • United States - $249.99
  • United Kingdom - £219.99
  • Europe - €249.99
  • Japan - 39,980 yen (tax included)
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* Prices last scanned 3/27/2026 at 8:26 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:blog.ja.playstation.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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