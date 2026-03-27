Sony raises PS5 prices worldwide, Pro now $900 in US

Sony has increased the price of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles throughout the world, with the Pro model now costing $900 in the US.

TL;DR: Sony will raise PlayStation 5 prices globally starting April 2, 2026, with the US seeing a $100 increase: PS5 disc at $650, digital at $600, and PS5 Pro at $900. The PS Portal handheld also rises by $50. Price hikes respond to chip shortages impacting console profitability.

It's official: The PlayStation 5 is getting a price hike around the globe, including the US.

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On the heels of yesterday's report, Sony today announced that it will indeed be raising the prices of PlayStation hardware. The prices go into effect on April 2, 2026.

The company confirms an increase of $100 in the United States: the PS5 disc edition will now cost $650 (+30% over launch price), the PS5 digital is now at $600 (+50% increase over launch), and the PS5 Pro is now a whopping $900 (+27% over launch price).

The PS Portal handheld is also getting a price hike in the US, tacking on +$50 to the total.

In the past, Sony had telegraphed that it may not raise prices of its hardware, instead focusing on monetizing its user base with more content and games. However, Sony obviously is being squeezed by the ongoing chip shortage, which has reduced profitability of all its consoles--especially the more costly-to-produce PS5 Pro model.

Check below for pricing straight from Sony:

United States

PS5 - $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition - $599.99

PS5 Pro - $899.99

England

PS5 - £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition - £519.99

PS5 Pro - £789.99

Europe

PS5 - €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition - €599.99

PS5 Pro - €899.99

Japan

PS5 - ¥97,980 (tax included)

PS5 Digital Edition - ¥89,980 (tax included)

PS5 Pro - ¥137,980 (tax included)

Please note that the suggested retail price for the "PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Japanese Only)" remains unchanged at 55,000 yen.

The suggested retail price for PlayStation Portal™ Remote Player will be revised as follows, effective Thursday, April 2, 2026.