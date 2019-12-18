DualShock 5 renders show new trigger design, USB-C, ergonomic shell

Artist Giuseppe Spinelli recreates the PlayStation 5's DualShock 5 controller based on a recent patent.

Following a recent patent outlining features and a leaked photograph, we actually know a fair bit about the PlayStation 5's new next-gen controller.

It looks quite similar to the DualShock 4, but has a more ergonomic design that's closer to an Xbox controller. The lightbar on the back has been removed, it has a USB Type-C charging port, there's a built-in microphone (likely for the AI-powered PlayStation Assist feature) and new mic/external ports on the bottom.

The biggest change with the DualShock 5 is on the inside. The controller sports new tactile triggers with more immersive haptic feedback, making everything from a slow bowstring pull to a rapid-fire machine gun fusillade feel more authentic and gritty. The render shows off the slight external redesign of the PS5 controller's triggers, which are more contoured with a slight upward curve to adhere better to your fingers.

Right now next-gen renders are flying around everywhere. Just the other day we saw new radical PS5 mock-ups with a wedge-shaped design, and users are already doing size comparison renders of the Xbox Series X.

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 8-core, 16 thread CPU

Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture

Ultra-fast SSD

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays all PS4 games

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

