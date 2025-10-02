Logitech's MX Master 4 mouse can scroll through 1000 lines per second

The new Logitech MX Master 4 is the latest and greatest version of the company's iconic line of productivity mice for professionals and creators.

TL;DR: The Logitech MX Master 4 is an ergonomic productivity mouse featuring customizable haptic feedback and the fastest electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel, enabling hyper-fast scrolling. It offers an 8,000 DPI sensor, enhanced wireless connectivity, eco-friendly materials, and up to 70 days of battery life, designed for professional workflows.

The new Logitech MX Master 4is the latest version of the company's long-running series of ergonomic mice designed for professionals and productivity. It's the first mouse in the Logitech MX Master series to introduce haptic feedback, which is customizable, offering vibration-based feedback for tasks such as scrolling, navigation, and selection.

And yes, per the headline, the Logitech MX Master 4 delivers the "fastest and most precise scrolling experience" in its lineup, with the electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel's hyper-fast mode allowing users to scroll through 1,000 lines per second when navigating through documents. An impressive statistic that highlights just how different a scroll wheel on a productivity-first mouse is compared to the tactile step-based approach found on nearly all gaming mice.

Underneath the hood, the Logitech MX Master 4 is powered by an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that is optimized to accurately track on a wide range of surfaces, including glass. There's also a new "high-performance chip and optimised antenna" that Logitech says delivers twice the wireless connectivity strength of previous MX Master models.

And when it comes to battery life, the Logitech MX Master 4 is hard to beat, with a quick one-minute charge over USB-C offering 3 hours of use, with a full charge lasting up to 70 days. The battery itself is made from 100% recycled cobalt, with Logitech bringing its eco-conscious design philosophy to all aspects of the new Logitech MX Master 4. The outer shell features a minimum of 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, and a special low-carbon aluminum is used for the thumbwheel.

As a mouse designed for productivity, it also supports Logitech's Actions Ring on-screen display tool for its MX products, which provides quick access to apps, tools, and other features to enhance productivity.

"In today's fast-paced and demanding world, advanced users need tools that help them redefine their workflows to deliver more in less time," Tolya Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, said. "We designed MX Master 4 to bring next-level immersion and speed to our users thanks to the tactile haptic feedback and instant access to their favourite tools with the Actions Ring software overlay."

The Logitech MX Master 4 is available now for $119.99 USD.