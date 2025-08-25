New ASUS ROG Raikiri II Xbox controller: wireless, anti-drift joysticks, up to 1,000 Hz polling

ASUS' new ROG Raikiri II is the company's first wireless Xbox-certified controller that brings enthusiast pro performance to Xbox Series X/S consoles.

ASUS' new ROG Raikiri II Xbox controller brings the pro-level performance of its predecessor with one big change: This new controller can be used wirelessly on Xbox consoles.

ASUS just revealed the ROG Raikiri II, a new-and-improved model that brings wireless functionality alongside anti-drift joysticks and low-latency 2.4GHz connectivity. As the company says, the Raikiri II is actually ASUS' very first Xbox-certified wireless controller--the first Raikiri worked on Xbox consoles, but it could only be used when connected via USB cable and it couldn't be used wirelessly. Hence this new version.

The gamepad sports a bunch of pro features, including dual-mode triggers that let you specify half-distance or full-distance trigger pulls. There are also four customizable back paddle buttons that can be tailored to specific inputs, anti-drift Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) joysticks as a one-up against Hall Effect joysticks, and the Raikiri II supports up to 1000Hz polling (but only on PC).

ASUS boasts that the Raikiri II has 30 hours of battery life when playing in the 2.4GHz wireless mode.

No pricing or availability have been announced just yet, but the Raikiri II is likely to be out in time for the release of the new ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handheld combo on October 16.

