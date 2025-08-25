New ASUS ROG Raikiri II Xbox controller: wireless, anti-drift joysticks, up to 1,000 Hz polling

ASUS' new ROG Raikiri II Xbox controller brings the pro-level performance of its predecessor with one big change: This new controller can be used wirelessly on Xbox consoles.
ASUS just revealed the ROG Raikiri II, a new-and-improved model that brings wireless functionality alongside anti-drift joysticks and low-latency 2.4GHz connectivity. As the company says, the Raikiri II is actually ASUS' very first Xbox-certified wireless controller--the first Raikiri worked on Xbox consoles, but it could only be used when connected via USB cable and it couldn't be used wirelessly. Hence this new version.
The gamepad sports a bunch of pro features, including dual-mode triggers that let you specify half-distance or full-distance trigger pulls. There are also four customizable back paddle buttons that can be tailored to specific inputs, anti-drift Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) joysticks as a one-up against Hall Effect joysticks, and the Raikiri II supports up to 1000Hz polling (but only on PC).
ASUS boasts that the Raikiri II has 30 hours of battery life when playing in the 2.4GHz wireless mode.
No pricing or availability have been announced just yet, but the Raikiri II is likely to be out in time for the release of the new ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handheld combo on October 16.
ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller
The ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless controller features TMR joysticks, 1KHz polling rate in PC mode, four rear buttons, dual-mode triggers, micro-switch buttons, and tri-mode connectivity.
- Versatile Tri-Mode Connectivity: Use low-latency 2.4GHz RF, Bluetooth®, or wired USB-C® to play on PC and ROG Xbox Ally; plus certified for Xbox via USB-C and 2.4GHz RF
- Ultra-Response Control: 1000Hz polling rate provides ultra-low latency in both PC wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes, with the latter enhanced by ROG SpeedNova Wireless technology
- Anti-Drift TMR Joysticks: More accurate while consuming less power versus Hall Effect joysticks, and also providing exceptional anti-drift performance
- Programmable Rear Buttons: Four fully programmable rear buttons with ergonomic design
- Dual-Mode Triggers: Seamless switching between micro-switch triggers with short travel and TMR sensor triggers with full travel
- Micro-Switch Buttons: Has D-Pad, ABXY buttons, rear buttons and bumpers with instant actuation and tactile feedback
- Enhanced Grip: Skin-friendly feel with anti-slip grip for lasting comfort and stability
- Extended Battery Life: At least 30 hours of 2.4GHz wireless play on a single charge
- *with RGB lighting, audio and vibration off Premium Accessories: Includes portable protective case that supports charging the controller while inside the case, a charging stand, and two detachable joystick caps
Technical Specifications
- Audio output -3.5 mm analog audio port compatible for Xbox and PC (Windows)
- Microphone input -3.5 mm analog audio port compatible for Xbox and PC (Windows)
- I/O port -USB-C, 3.5 mm jack
- Weight -345g (include cable)
- Connectivity -Wired, RF2.4GHz, Bluetooth
- Compatibility -Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One