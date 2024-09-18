ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard: smaller, thinner, ready for gaming, and pre-lubed

ASUS ROG has just announced the Falchion Ace HFX, a new 65% analog wired gaming keyboard that has been engineered for gamers who demand precision, speed, and customization. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX features ROG HFX Magnetic Switches with an 8000Hz polling rate, seeing the ultra-compact keyboard set a new standard in gaming peripherals. The Falchion Ace HFX packs in arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout, which measures just 315mm in length, it's almost the same physical size as a 60% keyboard, with all of the functions of a regular keyboard while saving on desktop space.

ASUS ROG's new Falchion Ace HFX comes with pre-lubed magnetic switches that are designed for a solid feel and lightning-fast, ultra-precise performance. ASUS says there's a lifespan of 100 million keypresses, with the switches using high-quality POM plastic for the stem and bottom housing and PC for the top housing, ensuring ultra-smooth keystrokes.

ASUS uses an innovative walled stem design that boosts stability while keeping out dust, making the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard durable and reliable for intense gaming sessions. What really sets the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX apart from its competitors is the customizable actuation range, allowing gamers to tweak the actuation point from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, matching their exact gaming and typing experiences.

You can tweak these settings through the rear-mounted multifunction button and touch panel, or through the ASUS Armoury Crate or Armoury Crate Gear software.

