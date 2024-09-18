ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard: smaller, thinner, ready for gaming, and pre-lubed

ASUS ROG has just announced the Falchion Ace HFX, a new 65% analog wired gaming keyboard that has been engineered for gamers who demand precision, speed, and customization. Check it out:
The new ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX features ROG HFX Magnetic Switches with an 8000Hz polling rate, seeing the ultra-compact keyboard set a new standard in gaming peripherals. The Falchion Ace HFX packs in arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout, which measures just 315mm in length, it's almost the same physical size as a 60% keyboard, with all of the functions of a regular keyboard while saving on desktop space.
ASUS ROG's new Falchion Ace HFX comes with pre-lubed magnetic switches that are designed for a solid feel and lightning-fast, ultra-precise performance. ASUS says there's a lifespan of 100 million keypresses, with the switches using high-quality POM plastic for the stem and bottom housing and PC for the top housing, ensuring ultra-smooth keystrokes.
ASUS uses an innovative walled stem design that boosts stability while keeping out dust, making the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard durable and reliable for intense gaming sessions. What really sets the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX apart from its competitors is the customizable actuation range, allowing gamers to tweak the actuation point from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, matching their exact gaming and typing experiences.
You can tweak these settings through the rear-mounted multifunction button and touch panel, or through the ASUS Armoury Crate or Armoury Crate Gear software.
- Rapid Trigger and Speed Tap modes: The ROG HFX Magnetic Switches are further enhanced with Rapid Trigger technology, which allows the switch to reset instantly as it moves upward. This feature is crucial for gamers, enabling maximum strafing potential with minimal effort. In addition, the Speed Tap mode revolutionizes directional changes in FPS games. When two opposing directional keys are pressed, Speed Tap prioritizes the last input, automatically releasing the previous key. This eliminates any time gap for counter-strafing, ensuring that every directional change is immediate and precise.
- 8000 Hz polling rate: To maximize responsiveness with minimum latency, a high-speed USB microcontroller delivers an 8000 Hz polling rate that refreshes input up to 8X faster than most gaming keyboards, reducing input lag from a typical 1 millisecond for standard 1000 Hz gaming keyboards to a mere 0.125 ms.
- Flexibility and comfort: The keyboard is engineered for comfort and versatility, featuring five dampening layers-two PORON and three silicone-that absorb keystroke vibrations and reduce noise for a cushioned typing experience. It also offers dual-port flexibility with two USB-C ports for connecting and switching between two PCs, and comes with a protective cover that doubles as a tray mount. Additionally, the keyboard includes two pairs of feet, providing three ergonomic tilt angles to match the gamer's preferred typing position.