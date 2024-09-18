ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard: smaller, thinner, ready for gaming, and pre-lubed

ASUS ROG launches the new Falchion Ace HFX: a 65% analog wired gaming keyboard engineered for gamers who demand precision, speed, and customization.

ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard: smaller, thinner, ready for gaming, and pre-lubed
Published
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

ASUS ROG has just announced the Falchion Ace HFX, a new 65% analog wired gaming keyboard that has been engineered for gamers who demand precision, speed, and customization. Check it out:

ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard: smaller, thinner, ready for gaming, and pre-lubed 55
3

The new ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX features ROG HFX Magnetic Switches with an 8000Hz polling rate, seeing the ultra-compact keyboard set a new standard in gaming peripherals. The Falchion Ace HFX packs in arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout, which measures just 315mm in length, it's almost the same physical size as a 60% keyboard, with all of the functions of a regular keyboard while saving on desktop space.

ASUS ROG's new Falchion Ace HFX comes with pre-lubed magnetic switches that are designed for a solid feel and lightning-fast, ultra-precise performance. ASUS says there's a lifespan of 100 million keypresses, with the switches using high-quality POM plastic for the stem and bottom housing and PC for the top housing, ensuring ultra-smooth keystrokes.

ASUS uses an innovative walled stem design that boosts stability while keeping out dust, making the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard durable and reliable for intense gaming sessions. What really sets the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX apart from its competitors is the customizable actuation range, allowing gamers to tweak the actuation point from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, matching their exact gaming and typing experiences.

You can tweak these settings through the rear-mounted multifunction button and touch panel, or through the ASUS Armoury Crate or Armoury Crate Gear software.

ASUS ROG Falchion Ace HFX portable keyboard: smaller, thinner, ready for gaming, and pre-lubed 56
3
  • Rapid Trigger and Speed Tap modes: The ROG HFX Magnetic Switches are further enhanced with Rapid Trigger technology, which allows the switch to reset instantly as it moves upward. This feature is crucial for gamers, enabling maximum strafing potential with minimal effort. In addition, the Speed Tap mode revolutionizes directional changes in FPS games. When two opposing directional keys are pressed, Speed Tap prioritizes the last input, automatically releasing the previous key. This eliminates any time gap for counter-strafing, ensuring that every directional change is immediate and precise.
  • 8000 Hz polling rate: To maximize responsiveness with minimum latency, a high-speed USB microcontroller delivers an 8000 Hz polling rate that refreshes input up to 8X faster than most gaming keyboards, reducing input lag from a typical 1 millisecond for standard 1000 Hz gaming keyboards to a mere 0.125 ms.
  • Flexibility and comfort: The keyboard is engineered for comfort and versatility, featuring five dampening layers-two PORON and three silicone-that absorb keystroke vibrations and reduce noise for a cushioned typing experience. It also offers dual-port flexibility with two USB-C ports for connecting and switching between two PCs, and comes with a protective cover that doubles as a tray mount. Additionally, the keyboard includes two pairs of feet, providing three ergonomic tilt angles to match the gamer's preferred typing position.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$164.99
$164.99$220.99$199.99
Buy
$185.00
$185.67$185.39$199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2024 at 4:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags