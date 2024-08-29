Final PS5 Pro design leaks ahead of the rumored imminent unveiling

Details about the design of the highly anticipated PS5 Pro have leaked online for the first time, ahead of its rumored September unveiling.

It appears the first design leak for Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro have leaked online, with the rumor suggesting this is the final design of the PS5 Pro and what buyers can expect when it finally releases.

The rumors come from DeaLabs and insider Billbil-kun, who is a known industry insider that has previously correctly predicted coming free PS Plus games. The leak states the final design of the PS5 Pro has been locked in and it will be announced in the first half of September 2024, which would put it in line for a possible hands-on experience by attendees of the Tokyo Games Show.

As for the PS5 Pro design, the leak is a sketched image of the final shell of the new console, which is very similar to the PS5 Slim variant. The upcoming console features two USB-C ports on the front along with a power button, with the inclusion of three black stripes in the middle of the system (versus one on the PS5 Slim). Additionally, Billbil-kun believes the PS5 Pro will come with a removable cover that for customization purposes.

The leaker claims the console they saw didn't feature a disc drive, lending to the theory the PS5 Pro will launch without a disc drive. Notably, a disc drive will be available to purchase separately. The PS5 Pro will also feature the same dual-sense controller. Other rumors have pointed to the PS5 Pro featuring a 2TB Gen 4 SSD, and a power draw of approximately 200W.

NEWS SOURCES:theshortcut.com, press-start.com.au, dealabs.com

