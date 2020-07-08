Trump formally withdraws United States from World Health Organization

President Trump has announced that his administration is formally withdrawing the US from the WHO.

A new report has come out that the Trump administration has notified both Congress and the United Nations about withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

CNN has reported that sources close to them have said that the Trump administration is currently moving towards formally withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization. This decision has come right as coronavirus cases are spiking across the United States, but Trump, and surrounding administration officials have still continued to criticize the efforts put in by the WHO in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

The withdrawal is planned to go into effect on July 6th, and the decision has predictably drawn division among medical associations, advocacy organizations, and lawmakers. A state department official also confirmed to CNN that "the United States' notice of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to the UN Secretary-General, who is the depository for the WHO." A spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he has received the notice and "is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met."

The conditions for withdrawal are giving a one-year notice, and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations. Trump has said that the funds that would originally be going to the WHO will be redirected to other deserving worldwide global health organizations.

