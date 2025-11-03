President Trump says US won't let any other country get NVIDIA's best Blackwell AI GPUs

NVIDIA's best Blackwell AI GPUs will be reserved for US companies, kept out of the hands of China and other countries says President Trump.

TL;DR: President Trump announced that NVIDIA's most advanced Blackwell AI GPUs will be restricted to US customers only, blocking China and other countries from accessing cutting-edge AI silicon. Scaled-down Blackwell versions may be available internationally, but the top-tier chips remain exclusive to the United States to protect semiconductor technology.

President Trump has said that NVIDIA's most advanced Blackwell AI GPUs won't be allowed to be given to any other country that is outside of the United States, keeping China's hands off bleeding-edge AI silicon.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new interview between President Trump and CBS on 60 Minutes, as well as comments to reporters on-board Air Force One, President Trump said that only US customers should have access to the best Blackwell chips from NVIDIA. President Trump told CNBC: "The most advanced, we will not let anybody have them other than the United States. We don't give (the Blackwell) chip to other people".

We might see tighter US restrictions around bleeding-edge US semiconductors, more so than previous reports have suggested, with China and most of the world banned from accessing NVIDIA's best AI silicon. However, just last Friday, NVIDIA said it would be supplying over 260,000+ Blackwell AI GPUs to South Korea, and to some of the country's biggest businesses, including SK hynix and Samsung, both of which supply HBM memory to NVIDIA.

We should see scaled-down versions of Blackwell allowed outside of the United States, including the purposed B40 AI GPU, which uses GDDR7 memory compared to HBM. During the 60 Minutes interview, President Trump added that "we will let them deal with NVIDIA but not in terms of the most advanced".