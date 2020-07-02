Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really grossCoronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really grossCoronaviru.

Researchers have uncovered another mystery with the coronavirus, and this one may be quite unsettling for you to hear.

According to a new paper released in Cell, researchers examined human cells that were infected with coronavirus, and found that the virus makes cells grow tentacles. While that is certainly gross, and not a nice thing to know, cells growing tentacles isn't that much of an uncommon thing. Researchers used special equipment to peer into infected monkey kidney cells in a lab, and what they found was that each of the tentacles was dotted with virus particles (see above image).

Cells have the ability to grow these appendages regardless of infection or not, but what researchers concluded was that the tentacles were "significantly longer and more branched" than what would occur in a healthy cell. This wasn't the only discovery the researchers made, as they also found that the virus can interact with a specific enzyme in cells called kinase. This enzyme is linked to cell division, and researchers believe that the virus prevents human cells from dividing.

Co-author of the paper, Pedro Beltrao, told Newsweek that "The virus prevents human cells from dividing, maintaining them at a particular point in the cell cycle. This provides the virus with a relatively stable and adequate environment to keep replicating."

If you are interested in reading more about this paper, you can check it out here.

