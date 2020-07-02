Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really grossCoronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really grossCoronaviru.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 3:35 am CDT

Researchers have uncovered another mystery with the coronavirus, and this one may be quite unsettling for you to hear.

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a new paper released in Cell, researchers examined human cells that were infected with coronavirus, and found that the virus makes cells grow tentacles. While that is certainly gross, and not a nice thing to know, cells growing tentacles isn't that much of an uncommon thing. Researchers used special equipment to peer into infected monkey kidney cells in a lab, and what they found was that each of the tentacles was dotted with virus particles (see above image).

Cells have the ability to grow these appendages regardless of infection or not, but what researchers concluded was that the tentacles were "significantly longer and more branched" than what would occur in a healthy cell. This wasn't the only discovery the researchers made, as they also found that the virus can interact with a specific enzyme in cells called kinase. This enzyme is linked to cell division, and researchers believe that the virus prevents human cells from dividing.

Co-author of the paper, Pedro Beltrao, told Newsweek that "The virus prevents human cells from dividing, maintaining them at a particular point in the cell cycle. This provides the virus with a relatively stable and adequate environment to keep replicating."

If you are interested in reading more about this paper, you can check it out here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Buy at Amazon

50PCs FINESTEP Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$11.79
$11.79$6.99$11.09
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2020 at 11:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cell.com, bgr.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.